Bigg Boss Season 20 will air soon on JioHotstar. The show is scheduled to premiere in September. It will be available on JioHotstar and will also air on Colors TV. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming reality show:

Bigg Boss 20 OTT Release Date And Time

Bigg Boss Season 20 will start streaming on JioHotstar from September 6, 2026. The show will start streaming on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM.

Bigg Boss 20 TV Premiere Date And Time

Bigg Boss 20 will start airing on Colors TV from September 6, 2026, at 10:30 PM.

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Bigg Boss 20 Rumoured Contestants List

Several names have been linked to enter the new season of Bigg Boss. According to several media reports, Mahhi Vij, Sunil Pal, Jannat Zubair, Geeta Basra, Pearl V Puri, Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma and Mr Faisu might enter the show.