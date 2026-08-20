Bigg Boss Season 20 will air soon on JioHotstar. The show is scheduled to premiere in September. It will be available on JioHotstar and will also air on Colors TV. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming reality show:
Bigg Boss 20 OTT Release Date And Time
Bigg Boss Season 20 will start streaming on JioHotstar from September 6, 2026. The show will start streaming on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM.
Bigg Boss 20 TV Premiere Date And Time
Bigg Boss 20 will start airing on Colors TV from September 6, 2026, at 10:30 PM.
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Bigg Boss 20 Rumoured Contestants List
Several names have been linked to enter the new season of Bigg Boss. According to several media reports, Mahhi Vij, Sunil Pal, Jannat Zubair, Geeta Basra, Pearl V Puri, Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma and Mr Faisu might enter the show.
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It is pertinent to note that the official contestant list is still awaited.
The trailer of Bigg Boss Season 20 was released in August. It saw Salman Khan interrupting two warriors fighting. Salman the says, "Bigg Boss mein har saal game badalta hai. Is baar sirf game nahi, khelne ka tareeka bhi badalne wala hai. ‘Jeevan Daan’ sunne mein jitna seedha lagta hai, utna hai nahi. Baaki, ghar ke andar pata chal hi jaayega."
Talking about the main twist, the Dabangg actor says, "Bigg Boss mein milega, meri jaan… Extra jeevan daan. Two lives ka vardaan for all gharwale, meri jaan (sic)."