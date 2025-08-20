Fallout Season 2 OTT Release: Fallout Season 2 will begin following the dramatic conclusion of Season One and transport viewers to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas across the Mojave desert. The series stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets, Sweetpea), Aaron Moten (Emancipation, Father Stu), Walton Goggins (The White Lotus, The Righteous Gemstones), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), and Frances Turner (The Boys).

Fallout Season 2 has unveiled its teaser trailer along with its release date. The eagerly awaited new season of this post-apoclyptic drama will debut on Prime Video from December 17, 2025. The eight-episode season will air one new episode every week until the season finale on February 4, 2026.

Fallout Season 2 teaser trailer included the first appearance of the Deathclaw, one of the most dreadful post-apocalyptic predators in the Fallout universe, and introduced Justin Theroux as Robert House, a new cast member.

Fallout Season 2 Teaser Trailer:

Fallout Plot Details

Fallout, which is based on one of the best video game series ever made, tells the tale of the haves and have-nots in a world where practically nothing remains. The genteel inhabitants of opulent fallout shelters are compelled to return to the irradiated hellscape that their forebears left behind two centuries after the end of the world. They are astonished to find an extraordinarily intricate, gloriously bizarre, and extremely violent universe waiting for them.