- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 02:36 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
New Hollywood Movies On OTT: Get ready to watch some blockbuster movies online from the comfort zones of your home. If you have already seen the films on big screens, now it is the time for you to enjoy again but on small screens. Yes, some highly anticipated blockbuster films have arrived or will be arriving on OTT that you must not miss. From Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning to F1, check out the list of new movies on OTT.
New Hollywood Movies On OTT
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
The final chapter continues the story from Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning. Ethan Hunt, along with his team, races against time to stop the dangerous rogue AI known as Entity. The film stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Hannah Waddingham and Mariela Garriga in key roles. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning had a box office collection of USD 596.5 million. It is now available for rent on Prime Video.
#MissionImpossible: The Final Reckoning (English + Multi) Now available for Rent on PrimeVideo🍿!!#OTT_Trackers pic.twitter.com/cMsYRY2wVl— OTT Trackers (@OTT_Trackers) August 17, 2025
Superman
The film focuses on Superman, who must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage as reporter Clark Kent. He finds truth, justice for society. The film features David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Milly Alcock, Nicholas Hoult and Isabela Merced in key roles. It had a box office collection of USD 596.1 million. The film is streaming for rent on Prime Video and Apple TV+.
When it works, it really works. Superman, now available to rent or buy. pic.twitter.com/GOO7hEBO15— Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) August 15, 2025
Elio
The movie is about a space fanatic with an active imagination who finds himself on a cosmic misadventure where he must form new bonds with alien lifeforms. In this journey, he got the chance to discover himself. It stars Yonas Kibreab, Remy Edgerly, Brad Garrett, Zoe Saldaña, Jameela Jamil and Matthias Schweighöfer in prominent roles. It had a box office collection of USD 151 million. The film is streaming for rent on Apple TV+.
Just watched it today in 4K on Apple TV! It gets better and better every time fr🙂↕️#Elio pic.twitter.com/tOSL3G9E9S— HOWIE (@howiehowie22) August 19, 2025
F1
The movie focuses on a retired Formula One driver, who mentors a young passionate driver after years. The film stars Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Lewis Hamilton and Simone Ashley in pivotal roles. It had a box office collection of USD 592.1 million. The film will start streaming for rent on Prime Video from August 22.
Finally the wait is over #F1TheMovie Available From Aug 22nd on Amazon Prime 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IFeffLwfS1— ᴠɪꜱʜᴀʟ (@vishal_x_x_7) August 18, 2025
So, what are you waiting for? Don't miss the chance to enjoy these blockbuster masterpieces on OTT.