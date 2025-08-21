Delhi-NCR Stray Dog Case: The Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict on Friday on petitions challenging the August 8 directive to capture and move all stray dogs in Delhi and NCR cities, including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad to shelter homes. A three-judge bench comprising justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria will decide whether the order should be suspended in toto, modified, or allowed to stand as it is.

Earlier on Thursday, a different bench of judges refused an urgent listing of the matter, declining to issue any order as sought by an Animal Rights Organisation. Later in the day, it was clarified that the judgment, which was reserved by the larger bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath, will be pronounced its verdict on Friday.

A bench of justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, on August 8 , ordered the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and civic agencies to capture all the stray dogs in Delhi and nearby cities, including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, within eight weeks and move them to dedicated shelter homes with no re-release onto the streets.

Furthermore, the authorities were directed to establish shelter homes for at least 5,000 animals within eight weeks. An order dated August 11 reiterated those directions while also laying down welfare safeguards for dogs kept in shelters.

However, these measures drew criticism and strong objections from animal welfare groups and people who advocate for animal welfare. Following criticism and pleas complaining about inconsistencies with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, Chief Justice of India Bhushan R. Gava withdrew the matter from the Justice Pardiwala bench and assigned the matter to a three-judge bench headed by Justice Nath. The larger bench heard the matter and reserved the verdict on August 14.