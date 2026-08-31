Crime thrillers remain one of the most popular and widely loved genres in cinema. Several Hindi crime thriller series, which unexpectd twists, are streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, among other OTT platforms.

Hindi Crime Thrillers On OTT With Unexpected Twists

Raakh (Prime Video)

Raakh centres around a grim mystery starring Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre that plunges into a city-wide search after the shocking disappearance of two teenagers.

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Daldal (Prime Video)

A dark suspense thriller following an investigator tracking a brutal serial killer targeting prominent figures in society.

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Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web (Netflix)

Taskaree has been created by Neeraj Pandey. This gritty crime drama stars Emraan Hashmi and Sharad Kelkar leading an elite customs team tracking an international contraband syndicate.

Pritam and Pedro (JioHotstar)

Pritam and Pedro is a cyber-comedy thriller marking filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's OTT debut, starring Arshad Warsi and Vikrant Massey as an unlikely duo navigating a Goan cybercrime case.

Matka King (Prime Video)

Matka King is a historical crime drama exploring the origins of a massive gambling syndicate. Matka King stars Vijay Varma and Kritika Kamra in lead roles. It is avilable to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

So, grab your popcorn and get ready to binge-watch these crime thriller web series from the comfort of your home.

FAQs

Where can you watch Mirzapur series ahead of The Movie's theatrical release?

Mirzapur is available to watch on Prime Video.

Which Hindi web series won an International Emmy Award?

Delhi Crime won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series in 2020.