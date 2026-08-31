Malayalam police procedural crime thriller Unmadham is all set for its OTT release. The movie has been directed by Kiran Das and written by Shahi Kabir. It stars Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose in lead roles and has been produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak through Panorama Studios and T-Series Films.
Unmadham OTT Release
Unmadham is all set to make its OTT debut on SonyLIV from September 4, 2026.
Unmadham Cast
Kunchacko Boban as CPO Shelly
Lijomol Jose as Sowmya
Raina Radhakrishnan as Keerthana
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Siddique
Kottayam Nazeer as ISHO Sathyajith
Krishna Praba
Vishak Nair
Sudheesh as SI
Sabumon Abdusamad as DYSP
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Arun Cherukavil
Sibi Thomas as Dr. Paul Jacob
Unmadham Plot
Unmadham revolves around Shelly, a civil police officer working in a remote police station, struggling with problems in his personal life, takes up the investigation of a long-unsolved missing person case in the hope of securing a transfer. The film leads to events of reality and superstition.
Music for the film was composed by Mujeeb Majeed, with Justin Varghese handling the background score. T-Series acquired the audio rights. The singles “Akale” and the second track were released on 24 and 29 July 2026, respectively. The film premiered worldwide on 31 July 2026, while SonyLIV will stream it from 4 September 2026.
FAQs
Mirzapur The Movie Advance Booking
Was Unmadham a box office hit or a failure?
It finished as a commercial failure, failing to recover its production costs.
Why did the theatrical run end quickly?
The film lost screens rapidly during its second week due to strong competition from new releases like Thudakkam and other high-performing films.