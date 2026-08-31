Malayalam police procedural crime thriller Unmadham is all set for its OTT release. The movie has been directed by Kiran Das and written by Shahi Kabir. It stars Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose in lead roles and has been produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak through Panorama Studios and T-Series Films.

Unmadham OTT Release

Unmadham is all set to make its OTT debut on SonyLIV from September 4, 2026.

Unmadham Cast

Kunchacko Boban as CPO Shelly

Lijomol Jose as Sowmya

Raina Radhakrishnan as Keerthana

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Siddique

Kottayam Nazeer as ISHO Sathyajith

Krishna Praba

Vishak Nair

Sudheesh as SI

Sabumon Abdusamad as DYSP

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Arun Cherukavil

Sibi Thomas as Dr. Paul Jacob

Unmadham Plot

Unmadham revolves around Shelly, a civil police officer working in a remote police station, struggling with problems in his personal life, takes up the investigation of a long-unsolved missing person case in the hope of securing a transfer. The film leads to events of reality and superstition.