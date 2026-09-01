Lust Stories 3 is all set to stream on Netflix this September. The movie features four segments directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj. It stars Radhika Apte, Ali Fazal, Radhika Madan, Aditi Rao Hydari, amog others in pivotal roles.
Lust Stories 3 OTT Release Date and Platform
Lust Stories 3 will stream on Netflix from September 18, 2026.
Lust Stories 3 Cast
Radhika Apte
Konkona Sen Sharma
Vijay Varma
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Abhishek Banerjee
Gurfateh Pirzada
Sana Thampi
Ali Fazal
Radhika Madan
Aditi Rao Hydari
Siddharth
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The franchise debuted in 2018 with Lust Stories, an anthology comprising four short films directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar. The initial installment delved into complex themes surrounding love, marital dynamics, desire and modern relationships.
Building on that foundation, Lust Stories 2 premiered on Netflix in 2023, expanding the narrative scope with segments helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh. The second chapter featured a high-profile ensemble cast, including Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Tamannaah Bhatia, Neena Gupta and Vijay Varma.
FAQs
When is Gandhari releasing on OTT?
Starring Taapsee Pannu, Gandhari is scheduled to stream on Netflix from September 3, 2026.
Where to watch Lust Stories and Lust Stories 2?
The previous seasons of Lust Stories are streaming on Netflix.