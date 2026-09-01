Lust Stories 3 is all set to stream on Netflix this September. The movie features four segments directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj. It stars Radhika Apte, Ali Fazal, Radhika Madan, Aditi Rao Hydari, amog others in pivotal roles.

Lust Stories 3 OTT Release Date and Platform Lust Stories 3 will stream on Netflix from September 18, 2026. Lust Stories 3 Cast Radhika Apte

Konkona Sen Sharma

Vijay Varma ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Week: 9 New Movies And Series On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV Abhishek Banerjee

Gurfateh Pirzada

Sana Thampi

Ali Fazal

Radhika Madan

Aditi Rao Hydari

Siddharth ALSO READ: Hindi Crime Thrillers On OTT: Much-Watch Web Series With Unexpected Twists The franchise debuted in 2018 with Lust Stories, an anthology comprising four short films directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar. The initial installment delved into complex themes surrounding love, marital dynamics, desire and modern relationships.

Building on that foundation, Lust Stories 2 premiered on Netflix in 2023, expanding the narrative scope with segments helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh. The second chapter featured a high-profile ensemble cast, including Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Tamannaah Bhatia, Neena Gupta and Vijay Varma.

FAQs When is Gandhari releasing on OTT? Starring Taapsee Pannu, Gandhari is scheduled to stream on Netflix from September 3, 2026. Where to watch Lust Stories and Lust Stories 2? The previous seasons of Lust Stories are streaming on Netflix.