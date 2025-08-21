Our Fault On OTT: Culpa Nuestra (known in English as Our Fault), which brings Mercedes Ron’s internationally acclaimed trilogy to a close, will be available to stream in more than 240 countries and territories. With its mix of romance, heartbreak, and drama, the film promises to be a powerful send-off to one of Prime Video’s most successful international sagas. The trilogy, adapted from Ron’s New York Times best-selling novels, has already achieved remarkable success.

Meanwhile, Culpa Mía (My Fault) introduced audiences to Noah and Nick’s passionate yet complicated love story, while Culpa Tuya (Your Fault) became Prime Video’s most-watched international Original film at launch. With Culpa Nuestra, fans are set to experience an emotional and dramatic conclusion to the beloved saga. Amazon Prime Video has officially announced that the much-awaited Spanish Original film Culpa Nuestra, will premiere worldwide on 16th October 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin) About Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault) Movie The story of Culpa Nuestra begins with the wedding of Jenna and Lion, which serves as the setting for the long-awaited reunion between Noah and Nick. The two have been apart since their painful breakup, and while their feelings remain unresolved, pride and resentment stand in the way of reconciliation. Nick, who is now the heir to his grandfather’s business empire, struggles with responsibility and bitterness, while Noah is determined to focus on her new career. Both try to resist the undeniable bond they still share. However, as fate continues to intertwine their paths, the question lingers: Can love overcome past grievances, or will resentment finally tear them apart for good? ALSO READ: Fallout Season 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch This Post-Apocalyptic Drama?