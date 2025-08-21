- By Sidhi Agarwall
Our Fault On OTT: Culpa Nuestra (known in English as Our Fault), which brings Mercedes Ron’s internationally acclaimed trilogy to a close, will be available to stream in more than 240 countries and territories. With its mix of romance, heartbreak, and drama, the film promises to be a powerful send-off to one of Prime Video’s most successful international sagas. The trilogy, adapted from Ron’s New York Times best-selling novels, has already achieved remarkable success.
Meanwhile, Culpa Mía (My Fault) introduced audiences to Noah and Nick’s passionate yet complicated love story, while Culpa Tuya (Your Fault) became Prime Video’s most-watched international Original film at launch. With Culpa Nuestra, fans are set to experience an emotional and dramatic conclusion to the beloved saga. Amazon Prime Video has officially announced that the much-awaited Spanish Original film Culpa Nuestra, will premiere worldwide on 16th October 2025.
About Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault) Movie
The story of Culpa Nuestra begins with the wedding of Jenna and Lion, which serves as the setting for the long-awaited reunion between Noah and Nick. The two have been apart since their painful breakup, and while their feelings remain unresolved, pride and resentment stand in the way of reconciliation. Nick, who is now the heir to his grandfather’s business empire, struggles with responsibility and bitterness, while Noah is determined to focus on her new career. Both try to resist the undeniable bond they still share. However, as fate continues to intertwine their paths, the question lingers: Can love overcome past grievances, or will resentment finally tear them apart for good?
Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault) Movie Cast And Crew
Bringing the characters to life once more are Nicole Wallace (Skam España, Parot) as Noah and Gabriel Guevara (Mañana es Hoy, Hit) as Nick. They are joined by an impressive returning cast, including Marta Hazas, Iván Sánchez, Victor Varona, Eva Ruiz, Goya Toledo, Gabriela Andrada, Álex Béjar, Javier Morgade, and Felipe Londoño. A new addition to the saga is Fran Morcillo, best known for his role in Money Heist, who joins the cast as Simon. Culpa Nuestra is directed by Domingo González, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Sofía Cuenca. The film is produced by Pokeepsie Films, under Banijay Iberia, with celebrated filmmakers Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang serving as producers. Their production credits include acclaimed projects such as Veneciafrenia, 30 Monedas, and El Bar.