Top OTT Releases This Week: This week will see the release of new content on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar, including captivating criminal thrillers, superhero dramas, and reality series. Whether you like gripping action or lighthearted bingeing, there is something for everyone in this week's OTT lineup. Here are the top new releases you shouldn't miss ranging from October 20 to October 26, 2025:

They Call Him OG Where to watch: Netflix This week marks the long-awaited OTT launch of Pawan Kalyan's action movie They Call Him OG. The narrative centers on a former criminal who, after ten years, returns to Mumbai. According to the Netflix synopsis, a man who was trained to fight in Japan has a quiet existence in exile until trouble forces him to return to Mumbai in order to aid the people he vowed to protect. Fans of gritty crime dramas will find OG to be a must-watch because to its compelling action, impactful dialogue, and Pawan Kalyan's commanding on-screen persona.

ALSO READ - They Call Him OG Movie Review: Pawan Kalyan Unleashes A Storm In Telugu Gangster Saga Param Sundari Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor feature in Param Sundari, which adds a dash of romance and humor. According to the blurb on Prime Video, Param Sundari centers on Sundari, a refined local girl, and Param, a wealthy and flashy Delhi guy, set against the scenic backwaters of Kerala. Through amusing mishaps, cultural conflicts, and touching moments, their cross-cultural relationship develops. This humorous romantic comedy has lovely graphics and a delightful, novel plot.

ALSO READ - Param Sundari X Review: Netizens Call Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s Rom-Com Movie A Fun Rollercoaster And ‘Refreshing Watch’ The Kardashians Season 7 Where to watch: Jiohotstar The Kardashians Season 7 marks the return of the most well-known family in the world. As the Kardashian-Jenner family shares intimate details about their relationships, jobs, and personal lives, this season is filled with drama, glitz, and poignant moments. Fans may anticipate fresh turns, meaningful discussions, and, of course, the beloved sparkle.

Kishkindhapuri Where to watch: ZEE5 A couple who serve as tour guides for a supposedly haunted mansion are at the center of the film. But when the tourists start dying one by one, one of their planned vacations takes a terrifying turn for the worst, and a mystery regarding who is responsible for all of this is revealed. Tamil versions of this Telugu horror movie are now available.

Shakthi Thirumagan Where to watch: JioHotstar Kittu, a political broker and mediator who knows everyone at the secretariat and completes their dirty laundry work in a matter of seconds, is the subject of this Tamil political heist thriller. But following a crore-dollar heist, all eyes turn to Kittu, who is currently wanted. The film will be accessible online in a number of languages, including Malayalam and Tamil. In Telugu and Kannada, it can alternatively be viewed as Bhadrakaali.

Lokah Chapter 1 Where to watch: JioHotstar The dark-fantasy superhero headline starring Kalyani Priyadarshan has been making waves all week. There have been rumors of a JioHotstar launch window in the Diwali slate, with some reports stating October 20 and others pointing out that the platform has not yet disclosed a definite date.