Clouds of dust from dilapidated roads in Gurugram's Cyber City and surrounding areas are contributing to smog, creating hazardous conditions for residents and motorists. Roads in numerous sectors and colonies—including Sector-38, 40, 46, 51, and 102, as well as areas like Bakhtawar Singh Chowk, Basai-Dhankot, and New Colony—have become riddled with potholes. The rising dust from these damaged surfaces severely reduces visibility for drivers.

This dust has also become a health hazard, covering nearby residential societies and shops. People in these areas are reportedly suffering from asthma as a result. The situation is worsened by piles of soil left on key routes, including: The Delhi-Jaipur service lane in Narsinghpur .

The main road in Sector 40.

New Colony.

The Basai-Dhankot Road in Sector 104. These obstructions are causing accidents for motorists. Residents describe the roads as resembling a desert, noting it is not at all safe to travel on them, especially at night.