The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a former village revenue official (Patwari) in an old case related to faking land records to change the official status of land in the Raisina hill area.

The accused, identified as Rai Singh of Inchhapuri, was arrested from Pataudi on Wednesday. After finding strong evidence against him, he was sent to Bhondsi Jail.

The case is connected to a scam from 1995, in which the official category of land was illegally changed in the records. The land was originally classified as 'Gair-MumkinPahar', but was fraudulently shown to have farmhouses, roads, and houses on it.