- By Akansha Pandey
- Thu, 28 Aug 2025 05:35 PM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a former village revenue official (Patwari) in an old case related to faking land records to change the official status of land in the Raisina hill area.
The accused, identified as Rai Singh of Inchhapuri, was arrested from Pataudi on Wednesday. After finding strong evidence against him, he was sent to Bhondsi Jail.
The case is connected to a scam from 1995, in which the official category of land was illegally changed in the records. The land was originally classified as 'Gair-MumkinPahar', but was fraudulently shown to have farmhouses, roads, and houses on it.
'Gair-MumkinPahar' is a legal term for non-farmable hilly land that is protected under the Punjab Land Preservation Act. Furthermore, this land is also protected under the Aravali Notification of 1992, which strictly bans any kind of construction and tree-cutting in the area.
The ACB had filed a police case against several people in this matter on July 2nd. The arrest of Rai Singh, who was the Patwari at that time, was made after the investigation uncovered sufficient proof of his involvement. Officials have stated that such illegal activities will not be tolerated under any circumstances.