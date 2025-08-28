The Uttarakhand Police's Special Task Force (STF) has achieved a major success by arresting two members of the notorious criminal Praveen Valmiki's gang. A senior police official, SSP Navneet Bhullar, stated that Praveen Valmiki, a former member of the infamous Sunil Rathi gang with a history of murder and extortion in Haridwar, was running his entire criminal empire from inside Sitarganj Jail.

According to the SSP, the STF had been receiving secret tips from an anonymous informant for the past few months. The informant revealed that Valmiki was using his associates on the outside to threaten people, manage parking contracts in Haridwar, and illegally buy and sell valuable land, all while being in prison.

Based on this information, the STF launched an investigation. After confirming the facts, the police filed a case against six people, including Praveen Valmiki, his nephew Manish Ballar, and Pankaj Ashtwal. Acting on this, the STF arrested the two accused, Manish Ballar and Pankaj Ashtwal, on Wednesday night from Sunehra village in Haridwar.

Also Read: https://www.thedailyjagran.com/uttar-pradesh/noida-traffic-police-issues-over-7000-challans-in-massive-citywide-campaign-24027620

A Story of Murder and a Shootout to Steal a Multi-Crore Property

The senior police official revealed the shocking details of the gang's crime, which centered around an extremely valuable, multi-crore property in Sunhaira village, Roorkee.

The property's real owner, Shyam Bihari, died in 2014. After his death, his younger brother, Krishna Gopal, began looking after it. In 2018, with the intention of grabbing the land, Praveen Valmiki's gang shot and killed Krishna Gopal.

After this, the property's care fell to Shyam Bihari's wife, Rekha. Praveen Valmiki began threatening her, trying to force her to sign the land over to him. When she refused, Valmiki had his nephew Manish Ballar carry out a deadly attack on her brother, Subhash, who was shot in 2019.