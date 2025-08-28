Uttar Pradesh is moving swiftly towards positioning itself as a global hub for sports goods manufacturing. Building on Meerut’s established reputation as Sports City, the state government now plans to develop industrial clusters in other regions to strengthen the sector.

According to officials, the move will improve infrastructure, generate employment, streamline logistics, and boost investment as well as export opportunities. The clusters are expected to give local entrepreneurs access to advanced technology and new markets, enhancing their global competitiveness. A dialogue on the subject was organised on Wednesday by Invest UP, where representatives from the Sports Manufacturing Association, FICCI, entrepreneurs from Meerut, and senior officials participated. The discussions focused on expanding the sports industry across the state by leveraging Meerut's strengths.

Manufacturers urged the government to provide policy support, modern infrastructure, and better logistics facilities. In response, Invest UP officials assured stakeholders of benefits under the Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy-2022, the FDI Policy-2023, and Ease of Doing Business initiatives. They stressed that the clusters would not only strengthen the sports sector but also contribute to Uttar Pradesh’s vision of becoming a $1 trillion economy.