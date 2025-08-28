GTA 6's launch date has already been confirmed; that is, obviously, if Rockstar doesn't face any other major hiccup. The confirmed date as of now is May 26, 2026. By far we have seen two trailers and some in-game screenshots that give us a small glimpse into this massive open-world game. But fans want more, and now they are all eager to see trailer 3 of GTA 6. So let's take a look at the latest leaks related to its third trailer, date, time and when you might get to finally see it.

GTA 6 Trailer 3 Expected Release Date If the rumours and leaks hold true, we could see the next trailer somewhere between November 2025 and January 2026. The launch timeline of Trailer 3 would be the same for India and the USA. A Reddit user going by the tag EinfachBlueG has even predicted the launch date of this trailer. According to the user, the average time taken between the actual game launch and the third trailer for most GTA games has been around 129 days; if going by this calculation, January 17 could be the date when we get to see the third trailer.

What Can You Expect From Trailer 3? Trailer 2 had some good insight into what the game could deliver this time; it introduced a few characters and gave us a bit of a background for them, but a lot was still missing. The third trailer could show us a bit more, like awaited gameplay sequences and not just the cinematics. The rumoured love meter could be shown, and in-game social media, weapon access menus, maps and more can be expected, as all the juicy details are still under wraps.