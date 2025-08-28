Galaxy Unpacked: Samsung has announced the dates for its next Galaxy Unpacked event, and it is all set to take place in the first week of September. By far Samsung has launched its flagship S25 series smartphones and the Fold and Flip series smartphones as well; now all eyes are on the anticipated Galaxy S25 FE that the company might showcase at the event.

Additionally, rumours point towards the possible launch of new tablets from the tech giant as well. Here we have got all the details revealed so far about Samsung's Unpacked event. ALSO READ: What Are AI 'Deadbots' And Why Are People Finding Comfort In Them After Loosing A Loved One? When and Where Can You Watch The Unpacked Event? The Korean tech-giant has confirmed the dates for its next event which will run its course on September 4, 2025, kicking off at 5:30 AM ET (that’s 3:00 PM IST for viewers in India). Fans who are eager to catch it live can tune in via Samsung’s official website or YouTube channel. Do keep in mind that exact timings may shift slightly depending on your time zone.

What to Expect at Galaxy Unpacked The Galaxy S25 FE is anticipated to take the spotlight this time at the event. While early leaks suggest it will resemble the design of its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 FE, some notable improvements might be on the table as well. Among them is an upgraded 12MP front camera, stepping up from the 10MP selfie shooter on last year’s model, along with other performance tweaks that should give the device a fresher edge.