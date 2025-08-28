iPhone 17 Pro: The launch date for the highly anticipated Apple event has been announced, and the company has revealed that it will hold the event on September 9, 2025, at 10:30 PM IST. The event is being touted as 'Awe Dropping' and is supposed to take place at the Steve Jobs Theatre on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. By now we all know what the magnum opus of the event will be: the highly anticipated lineupof the new iPhone series smartphones. Accessories such as watches, AirPods and more will also get introduced. Even though the launch date is just around the corner, Apple's invitation is yet to be decoded, and it is leaving some subtle hints about what can be expected from the tech giant this time. The new 'Awe Dropping' logo suggests a few things and points towards two major features you might get to see in Apple's iPhone 17 Pro lineup.

The new 'Awe Dropping' logo might be subtly hinting at a vapour cooling changer, and that could be the reason why the new logo has a thermal heat map design. Rumours hint at a vapour cooling chamber in the iPhone 17 Pro, sealed inside a metallic arrangement containing a liquid that would evaporate to condense and disperse heat. This new chamber could help the phone stay cool during intensive tasks like video editing and gaming.

New Colourways The new logo portrays a mix of dark blue and orange, something that many previous rumours have hinted towards. This also means that you could be looking at five rumoured colour variants for the iPhone 17 Pro. Leaks and rumours suggest iPhone 17 Pro may come with Black, White, Grey, Dark Blue and Bold Orange.

iPhone 17 Series: All You Can Expect Alongside the usual iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple is expected to debut a brand-new model—the iPhone 17 Air. This slim device, reportedly just 5.5 mm thick, could take the place of the Plus version, offering a 6.6-inch screen and a pill-shaped rear camera layout that feels reminiscent of Google’s Pixel phones.

On the hardware front, upgrades seem to be coming across the board. The standard iPhone 17 may get a major selfie camera boost, moving to 24MP from the iPhone 16’s 12MP front camera. The Pro models are rumoured to go even further, with 8x optical zoom and 48MP telephoto cameras—a big step up from what’s currently on offer.

All four phones will ship with iOS 26, which introduces a fresh design called Liquid Glass. This new look adds a transparent interface option alongside light and dark modes. iOS 26 will also bring practical tools like call screening for unknown numbers, real-time translation for calls and texts, and a dedicated Games app for easy access to all your titles.