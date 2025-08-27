It's been high time that brands stop fooling the audience with their false marketing and advertisements. This time Nothing has been caught using fake camera samples for their Nothing Phone 3. This is not something new, earlier also brands have been caught cheating with the audience. Nokia was caught faking video stabilisation on Lumia 920, Samsung was caught faking moon’s details with its AI. Now as Nothing is caught using fake camera samples for Nothing Phone 3.

How did it start? All this started with a screen recording, most probably captured from the Nothing Phone 3 retail demo unit that was put on display in New Zealand. Shoppers who enter the shop and browse the UI might come across a screen, showing 5 pictures tricking shoppers into thinking that those images were taken from Nothing Phone 3, that becomes the obvious scenario.

However, that's not the case as Android Authority reported that one of the photographers reached out to them anonymously advising them that all these 5 images were not taken from the Nothing Phone 3 and those photos were publicly available on the stock photo marketplace Stills. The window, the glass, the headlight, the staircase, and the woman.

Android Authority also asked those photographers about their experience, asking if some of those shots could be originally from Phone 3? But Roman Fox replied for the car headlight image that was used by Nothing. He confirmed that he shot the headlight pic using a Fujifilm XH2s. Moreover, he even explained the scenario where and how he took the photo saying – he took the photo in Paris and that too in 2023, long before Nothing Phone 3 was even in talks. Fox even shared it on his instagram post of 22 June 2024.