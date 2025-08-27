It's the time of the year all the tech enthusiasts wait for. Apple’iPhone 17-series launch is right around the corner and they just revealed the new Apple Event name last night. Tim Cook posted on X with a video revealing the Apple logo animation for the event. We can expect Apple to launch the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max. However, it's not just limited to the smartphones, we also expect Watch 11 series, Ultra 3, AirPods Pro 3 and much more. Talking about much more, there are some hints about the Apple iPhone 17 Air and a new colour variant for iPhone 17 Pro in the Revealed banner.

Let's break it down, checking what the Apple Event 2025 "Awe Dropping" has revealed in the banner. Apple's New Design Philosophy Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reported that we can expect a design shift in Apple's philosophy, particularly in the colour format. He suggests that the tech giant is preparing for the daring colours rather than the subtle colours that it usually follows. He even pointed out that Apple has teased these colours in the new invite and banner images.

Apple Awe Dropping Event Logo Mark Gurman in a post on X pointed out that the new iPhone 17 Pro will launch in the orange finish. He further did the breakdown and speculated some more information from the banner. Gurman said that the event’s logo colours are indicators that there will be new colours. He mentioned some colours: Blue accent in the artwork is believed to hint at the iPhone 17 Air’s fresh Sky Blue-like shade, reminiscent of the color introduced on the latest M4 MacBook Air.

- Orange in the Apple logo for the new Pro color

- Light blue for the iPhone Air

- Play on jaw dropping for the thin/light of the phone https://t.co/vwQ3o9hetq — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 26, 2025 Apple has chosen this event to be their design makeover by shifting from their subtle tone colours to the daring colours, offering people more aesthetic choice. With its new colour palette, it is expected to attract a new audience. He also mentions that the Light blue colour will be for iPhone 17 Air. He suggests that the "Awe Dropping" tagline comes from the slimness and lightness of the Air model, kind of making it the star of the event.