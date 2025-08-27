A group of leading Indian game developers and publishers have announced the formation of the Indian Game Publishers and Developers Association (IGPDA) in response to the recently approved Online Gaming Bill, 2025. The industry body aims to provide a unified voice for game makers, distinguishing video games from real money gaming platforms that have now been banned under the new legislation.

IGPDA: A Unified Voice for Indian Game Makers The IGPDA was officially launched on Tuesday, just days after the upper house of Parliament passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025. The Bill effectively bans all forms of online real money games—a category that has long operated in legal uncertainty despite gambling restrictions in most Indian states.

By forming a collective, the IGPDA seeks to: Advocate for original “Made-in-India” IP.

Encourage the creation of globally competitive triple-A titles.

Promote India as a hub for innovation in gaming. ALSO READ: Apple “Awe Dropping” Event On September 9: iPhone 17 Series, Apple Watch 11, And AirPods Pro 3 Expected The association includes prominent studios such as Nazara Technologies, Gametion, nCore Games, Reliance Games, SuperGaming, Tara Gaming, Underdogs Studios, Aeos Games, and Dot9 Games. These companies are behind popular titles like World Cricket Championship, Ludo King, FAU-G: Domination, WWE Mayhem, and Indus Battle Royale.

Some members are also working on upcoming projects: Tara Gaming is developing The Age of Bhaarat, a PC game announced earlier this year.

Underdogs Studios is building Mukti, a narrative-driven adventure game for PC and PlayStation 5. Maharashtra Partnership Proposal Alongside its launch, the IGPDA has also proposed a strategic partnership with the Government of Maharashtra, aimed at attracting both domestic and international game developers to Mumbai.

It has also offered the sort of policy considerations that would favour the city in evolving as a gaming hub for India. But the first with the state government is already scheduled to take place at the end of the year, in Mumbai, which, incidentally, would be a key milestone, towards setting up a sustainable eco-system for developers.

Gaming in India: A Mobile-First Market Although the IGPDA wants big budget games and global recognition, the Indian gaming scene is still largely full of mobile games. reported in 2023 by Niko Partners: Around 97% of Indian gamers play on smartphones or tablets.

Less than one-third of gamers actually spend money on video games.

The industry continues to rely heavily on free-to-play models. That mobile-first push helped produce blockbuster hits like Ludo King and World Cricket Championship, but the industry is looking to expand into premium PC and console gaming markets.