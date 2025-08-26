Flipkart India recently unveiled its most luxurious subscription plan ever - Flipkart Black -- offering shopping privileges, entertainment subscriptions and travel benefits. As there are three rewards programs in operation now, your decision between Black VIP Plus or Plus may depend on your shopping habits and lifestyle - here is an in-depth comparison between them as well as their respective prices and benefits.

Flipkart Black Price and Benefits

Price: ₹1,499/year (Introductory price: ₹990/year)

Entertainment: 1-year YouTube Premium subscription with ad-free viewing, offline downloads, and background play (single account only).

Shopping Rewards:

- 5% cashback in SuperCoins on every order (capped at 100 coins/order).

- Collect up to 800 SuperCoins per month.

- Extra 5% discount when redeeming coins (up to ₹1,000).

Exclusive Perks: Early access to Flipkart sales, premium gadget deals, and priority customer support.

Travel Benefits: ₹1 flight cancellation or rescheduling via Cleartrip.

Limitations: Non-refundable and cannot be cancelled.

Flipkart Black is ideal for heavy online shoppers who also want bundled entertainment and frequent travel perks.

Flipkart VIP Price and Benefits

Price: ₹799/year

Shopping Rewards:

- 5% cashback in SuperCoins (100-coin cap/order).

- Extra 25 SuperCoins on orders above ₹10,000.

Convenience: Faster return pickups (excluding bulky items).

Travel Benefits: Cleartrip hotel discounts and ₹1 flight rescheduling/cancellation. From April 2025, members will also earn SuperCoins on both domestic and international flight bookings.

Sale Discounts: 15% instant discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days and other flagship events when using partner Hero Bank cards.

Flipkart VIP caters to regular shoppers looking for cashback rewards and travel savings, but without entertainment perks.

Flipkart Plus Price and Benefits

Price: Free (tier-based system)

Plus: Requires 4 purchases/year

Plus Premium: Requires 8 purchases/year

Rewards: Earn SuperCoins on purchases.

Early Sale Access: Get access to deals before non-members.

Savings: Discounts and better deals on select items.

Plus Premium Advantage: Higher SuperCoin earnings and more attractive offers during Flipkart sales.

Flipkart Plus is best for occasional shoppers who want basic perks at zero cost.

Flipkart Black vs VIP vs Plus: Key Comparison

Feature / Plan Flipkart Black Flipkart VIP Flipkart Plus Annual Price ₹1,499 (₹990 intro) ₹799 Free YouTube Premium Yes (1 year) No No SuperCoins Cashback 5% (100 cap/order) 5% (100 cap/order + bonus coins) Limited Max Coins per Month 800 No monthly cap Tier-based Extra Coin Discount 5% (up to ₹1,000) No No Sales Access Early + Premium deals Early Early (basic) Travel Benefits ₹1 flight change/cancel ₹1 flight change + hotel discounts Limited Other Perks Priority support, premium gadgets Bank discounts, faster returns Free access only

Which Flipkart Plan Should You Choose?

Flipkart Black: Best for frequent shoppers + YouTube users + frequent travelers.

Flipkart VIP: Perfect for budget-conscious shoppers who want cashback, travel perks, and bank discounts.