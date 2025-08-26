Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 15 series in China, which includes the Redmi Note 15, Redmi Note 15 Pro and the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus. Like its other years, the Pro Plus version is the new headliner, offering specs that compete with midrange flagships. Since the launch, the excitement about its Indian launch has been building, with leaks and reports giving some sense about when Indian users can get their hands on it.

According to reports, Xiaomi's Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus could arrive in India during Q4 2025 with October as its potential release month. This follows their usual practice of unveiling their Note series around festive times but there have yet been no confirmed roll-out dates from them, leaving fans in suspense.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus Specifications (Expected)

The Note 15 Pro Plus is part of the powerful hardware in the Note series yet seen. Let’s run through the rumored specs:

Display: A massive 6.83 inch quad-curved AMOLED display with upto 120Hz refresh rate for seamless and immersive viewing experience.

Processor: The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor to let you enjoy superb gaming, multitasking, and usage experience.

Memory & Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB U FS 2.2 storage for power users who want speed and storage.

Battery: A stellar 7,000mAh powerhouse with 90W fast charging capabilities, one of the largest in its class.

Software: With HyperOS 2, the latest software experience from Xiaomi The smooth swiping MIUI9, designed for full screen display AI-based features and abilities.

Cameras:

Rear: One 50MP main sensor with OIS, one 50MP telephoto lens, and one 8MP ultrawide sensor.

Front : A high-definition 32MP selfie camera for clear photo or video calls.

Durability: IP69 water and dust proof for challenging environments.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus Price in India (Expected)

The handset will likely cost over Rs. 30,000 in India; pricing details have yet to be finalised, though reports indicate it will fall within the premium mid-range segment. By comparison, the 12GB + 256GB model available in China costs = ¥1,999 (approx. Rs. 24,000). Expect the Indian pricing to differ due to taxes and import charges.