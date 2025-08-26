OpenAI has officially unveiled its largest education initiative to date in India, offering five lakh free ChatGPT Plus accounts to students and teachers over the next six months. Launched under the OpenAI Learning Accelerator programme, this move makes India the first country in the world to benefit from the initiative before it expands globally.

How Access Will Work The programme will be rolled out through three key channels: Ministry of Education – Government school teachers in grades 1–12 will gain access to ChatGPT Plus for classroom learning support.

AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) – Technical institutes across India will use the tool to help students and faculty build digital and research skills.

ARISE Network Schools – K–12 teachers will be trained on incorporating AI tools into daily teaching practices. Leadership and Vision OpenAI has appointed a former Coursera India and APAC Head, Raghav Gupta as the Head of Education for India and Asia Pacific to kickstart this initiative. He needs to ensure AI is used at its potential to enhance the learning experience rather than replacing the traditional methods of teaching. So he will have to work closely with the schools, universities, and government bodies to ensure all the bodies are working smoothly.

Focus on Research and Collaboration Open AI is also seeking the long term role of AI in Education field. They have done the $500,000 collab IIT Madras to study how AI can be helpful in reshaping the classrooms for teaching practices, and keeping the students engaged for learning.

Expanding Presence in India Open AI plans this for the global level but currently India will be at the forefront pilot, leading the Open AI’s vision. As now the company is working to open its first office in New Delhi later this year, and CEO Sam Altman has also scheduled a visit to India before the 2025 launch in September 2025.

ALSO READ: YouTube Faces Backlash For Quietly Altering Shorts With AI-Like Effects Even a special plan for Indian users is launched, namely ChatGPT Go. And it is priced at ₹399 per month. It offers users a higher daily limit, more memory as compared to free one and most importantly the support for UPI payments. This will make the advanced AI tools more accessible and easily accessible for all Indian users