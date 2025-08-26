Flipkart recently unveiled Flipkart Black, its latest subscription program designed to directly compete with Amazon Prime. Positioned as a more luxurious offering compared to Flipkart VIP and Plus offerings, Flipkart Black includes shopping perks, exclusive rewards and one major perk in its plan: an annual YouTube Premium subscription is included as part of its plan.

Flipkart's latest move demonstrates its aim of offering customers not only benefits from online shopping but also entertainment in one package. Flipkart Black Price and Introductory Offer The Flipkart Black membership is priced at Rs. 1,499 per year, but customers can currently grab it at an introductory offer of Rs. 990. In comparison: Flipkart VIP costs Rs. 799/year, making it a mid-tier plan.

Flipkart Plus is a free loyalty programme, with Silver status unlocked after 10 orders in a year and Gold after 20 orders. Clearly, Flipkart Black sits at the top of the hierarchy, offering premium benefits to frequent shoppers.

Flipkart Black Benefits Members of Flipkart Black gain access to a variety of benefits across shopping, rewards, and lifestyle perks: 5% SuperCoins Cashback: Up to Rs. 100 on every Flipkart or Flipkart Minutes order.

Earn SuperCoins Faster: Up to 800 SuperCoins every month.

Extra Discounts: 5% additional discount on orders up to Rs. 1,000 when using SuperCoins.

YouTube Premium Annual Subscription: Worth Rs. 1,490, bundled free for Flipkart Black members.

Exclusive Discounts: Deals on premium gadgets from top brands.

Early Access: Priority entry into Flipkart’s big sale events.

24×7 Priority Support: Faster query resolution and customer care.

Travel Perks: Flight cancellation and rescheduling on Cleartrip at just Rs. 1. Why YouTube Premium is the Game Changer Perhaps the most compelling part of Flipkart Black is the inclusion of YouTube Premium. Normally priced at Rs. 1,490 per year, this subscription offers ad-free viewing, background play, and YouTube Music access.

With Amazon recently introducing ads on Prime Video, Flipkart’s bundled YouTube Premium plan could attract a large base of users who want uninterrupted streaming. For many, this single benefit covers the cost of Flipkart Black entirely. Refund and Cancellation Policy One key thing to note: the Flipkart Black subscription fee is non-refundable. Once purchased, the membership cannot be cancelled, and the included YouTube Premium account is non-transferable—it can only be linked to one Google account for a year.