The train has been one of the most important means of transportation in India. Millions of people in India travel via train as it covers vast distances in a very small budget. But, being so cheap makes it easily accessible for all, resulting in journeys can be a chaotic experience. It becomes even more harsh, when the trains are running late. But instead of panicking, you can simply check the status of your train on your smartphone. You can check the live running status of your train in very simple steps.

First you can check the live running status of your train from National Train Enquiry System (NTES) Website

National Train Enquiry System(NTES) Website

The NTES is Railways official website that resolves multiple train related queries of users. To check live running status from NTES, you can simply follow the steps below:

1. Head to the official NTES website.

2. From the left panel, select “Spot your train option”

3. Enter the train name and train number and select the train from the list.

4. Now select your journey date.

5. You will see the live running status along with the detailed route map.

National Train Enquiry System(NTES) App

There is an official app of NTES for Android and iOS devices, and this app can be used to track the trains live. Just follow the steps below:

1. Head to the Google Play Store and App Store and download the official app.

2. Select the “Spot the train” option.

3. Type your train’s name or number and select Show instances.

4. Your train will then be displayed with a detailed route map.

Rail One App

Rail One app was recently launched by Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) for Android and iOS devices. It is a super app that combines all the Railway services within one app. You can check the Train’s live running status from the app by simply following the steps below: