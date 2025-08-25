- By Alex David
- Mon, 25 Aug 2025 07:19 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
The train has been one of the most important means of transportation in India. Millions of people in India travel via train as it covers vast distances in a very small budget. But, being so cheap makes it easily accessible for all, resulting in journeys can be a chaotic experience. It becomes even more harsh, when the trains are running late. But instead of panicking, you can simply check the status of your train on your smartphone. You can check the live running status of your train in very simple steps.
First you can check the live running status of your train from National Train Enquiry System (NTES) Website
National Train Enquiry System(NTES) Website
The NTES is Railways official website that resolves multiple train related queries of users. To check live running status from NTES, you can simply follow the steps below:
1. Head to the official NTES website.
2. From the left panel, select “Spot your train option”
3. Enter the train name and train number and select the train from the list.
4. Now select your journey date.
5. You will see the live running status along with the detailed route map.
National Train Enquiry System(NTES) App
There is an official app of NTES for Android and iOS devices, and this app can be used to track the trains live. Just follow the steps below:
1. Head to the Google Play Store and App Store and download the official app.
2. Select the “Spot the train” option.
3. Type your train’s name or number and select Show instances.
4. Your train will then be displayed with a detailed route map.
Rail One App
Rail One app was recently launched by Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) for Android and iOS devices. It is a super app that combines all the Railway services within one app. You can check the Train’s live running status from the app by simply following the steps below:
1. Head to the Play Store or App Store and install the RailOne app.
2. Register yourself using your mobile number. Or if you already have an account, simply login.
3. Now select the “Track your train” option.
4. Now enter the train name and date, and tweak the date as per your preferences.
5. The detailed route will be displayed on the screen, you can click on “Current movement” option to see the live status of the train.
Train SMS Enquiry
The apps are quite an interesting and interactive way of tracking the trains. However, there are some old school methods as well, relying on SMS.
1. Open SMS app
2. Create a new message in this format: SPOT [5 digit train number].
3. Now send it to 139.
4. You will then get a reply with the live train running status.
IVRS Enquiry
One of the most reliable options is IVRS(Interactive Voice Response System). This one is also old school and yet reliable. You simply need to call a number.
1. Open the dialer on your phone, and dial 139 and call.
2. Listen to the instructions carefully and select the appropriate option to check the live running status.
3. Enter the train number.
4. Now it will provide you the real time running status of your train.