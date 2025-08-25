WhatsApp recently introduced its message summaries feature that allows users to quickly catch up the messages that they missed. This feature uses Meta AI to offer you the entire summary of the messages that you missed in the group. Meta AI generates a summary from your last opened chat. According to Meta, to provide the summary, they send the chats to a secured server and to keep it even more secure, they say that the messages are protected by end-to-end encryption (E2EE). Moreover, this feature is only available in selected regions and users right now. Also, note that currently it supports the English language only.

So without any further ado, let’s head into the article where I will tell you how you can use it on your Android or iPhone. WhatsApp Message Summaries The message summary is quite a useful feature as there are times when I end up with 100s of messages. And reading all those messages just to catch up to the conversation can be painful. This feature will allow us to catch up to our conversations from where we left off the messages.

Meta also said that this feature will be disabled for everyone by default, and interested users can enable it for their use. Opting in for it means that you are opting for Meta's new Private Processing technology. Also, you will need an active internet connection in order to get the message summaries as it relies on Meta AI, which runs on the internet.

ALSO READ: Rockstar Announces GTA Online End Of Summer Event With $2 Million Rewards Ahead Of GTA 6 Launch How WhatsApp Message Summaries Work? As per WhatsApp, for the summaries they use end-to-end encryption to keep all your messages, and media safe on the platform. But, to process the summaries, they send the messages to a closed cloud environment called private processing. Moreover, the company claims that they designed the technology with privacy in mind, making it inaccessible to Meta or WhatsApp itself.

And as mentioned above, your phone will require an active internet connection to get the message summaries. The summaries will be displayed for some time after receiving several messages. So you will start getting WhatsApp messages summaries once you opt in for the feature.

Meta also stated that some of the message summaries might be inappropriate or inaccurate. A similar message appears when you use Meta AI on WhatsApp, Instagram, or Facebook. If you want to enable it, you can follow the steps below.