OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, has unveiled its strategy to launch its first office in New Delhi later this year. This will serve as a marker of the company’s progress towards realizing its global expansion goals, placing India at the center of its plans due to the pace of AI adoption in the country and its large user base.

CEO Sam Altman made the announcement on X, sharing his excitement about the company’s India debut. “We are opening our first office in India later this year! I’m looking forward to visiting next month. AI adoption in India has been amazing to watch—ChatGPT users grew 4x in the past year—and we are excited to invest much more in India!”

Why India Matters for OpenAI India has quickly become one of the primary markets for OpenAI. India ranks second globally in ChatGPT usage, just behind the United States. India's operation reflects their growing soft power in artificial intelligence markets as millions of citizens leverage ChatGPT for education and work-related tasks.

OpenAI operates out of India to strengthen partnerships between local businesses and developers as well as its AI ecosystem, driving adoption of AI technologies into various sectors. Hiring in Progress: Key Roles Open Even before launching the office, OpenAI has commenced recruitment for pivotal positions in India. As per the company's career application portal, OpenAI is actively searching for three positions of Account Directors, each concentrating on one of the verticals listed below:

Digital Narratives – Minimum 7 years of experience required.

Large Enterprise – Senior-level expertise with strong client management.

Strategics – Requires up to 14 years of experience in strategic accounts. These openings are part of the sales functions of OpenAI, which indicates that there is greater emphasis on advanced business development and partnership in India.

The positions are full time with hybrid model which does not require employees to be in the office every day. There is also an added advantage where applicants can apply for five positions within a span of 180 days, making the application process easier.

Affordable AI: ChatGPT Go Subscription OpenAI, ChatGPT’s parent company, is launching a new subscription plan as part of their expansion into India. ChatGPT Go is priced at Rs 399 per month and includes the following: Higher usage limits

Memory retention

Image generation

Access to premium tools This will enable advanced tools powered by AI to be more readily available to the Indian market, and hence, will help in the faster adoption by students, professionals, and content creators.

Sam Altman’s Visit to India Along with the inauguration of the office, Sam Altman will be actively engaging with the ecosystem in India in September. Spending time with the local policymakers, developers, and entrepreneurs will help OpenAI integrate and understand the India AI ecosystem opportunities.

How to Apply for Jobs at OpenAI If you feel that you have the experience and skills relevant to the position that is currently available, below are the steps to follow to apply: 1. Visit OpenAI Careers. 2. Click on View Open Roles. 3. Select the position that best fits your profile. 4. Tap on Apply Now. 5. Fill in the required details and submit your application. Final Thoughts With OpenAI setting up its first office in India, the country is cemented as a burgeoning AI hub. OpenAI has showcased its commitment to India by planning visits, offering a low-cost subscription plan, and available jobs, literally strengthening its doors.