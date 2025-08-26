- By Alex David
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 01:23 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
YouTube has come under scrutiny after multiple creators reported their Shorts videos were being altered with artificial intelligence (AI) effects without their knowledge and consent, including smoothened faces, sleeker hair and faded wrinkles on clothing - changes they claim weren't part of the original content they uploaded.
Creators Report Unauthorised Alterations
YouTuber Rhett Shull first highlighted the issue, comparing his Shorts on YouTube with the same video uploaded on Instagram. He claimed the Shorts version looked artificially “smoothened,” with an “oil painting effect” added to his face.
A Reddit post from June 27 also alleged similar changes, stating that YouTube was likely “AI upscaling” Shorts. The user shared screenshots across different resolutions to show visible alterations.
ALSO READ: WhatsApp Rolls Out iOS Update For Instant Status Posting, Tests New Missed Call Feature
Creators expressed frustration over the lack of transparency, with Shull stating:
“The most important thing I have as a YouTube creator is trust with my audience. Replacing or enhancing my work with some AI upscaling system erodes that trust.”
YouTube Responds: “Not Generative AI”
In response, YouTube acknowledged that certain Shorts were being processed differently but clarified that no generative AI was being used. Rene Ritchie, YouTube’s head of editorial and creator liaison, explained that the company is running an experiment using traditional machine learning to unblur, denoise, and improve clarity in videos.
Ritchie emphasized:
- No GenAI (like large language models or transformers) was involved.
- No upscaling was being done to change resolution.
- The process was similar to how modern smartphones enhance videos automatically.
Though YouTube offered this explanation, many creators and viewers accused it of engaging in deceptive practices by underplaying AI's role and making changes without permission of creators.
ALSO READ: OpenAI To Open First India Office In New Delhi, Begins Hiring For Key Roles
Why It Matters
The current controversy raises important issues surrounding creative control and transparency on content platforms like YouTube. While YouTube argues its intention with their experiment is to improve Shorts quality, creators argue even minor visual changes could erode trust with their audiences and compromise authenticity and trustworthiness of their works.