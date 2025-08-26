YouTube has come under scrutiny after multiple creators reported their Shorts videos were being altered with artificial intelligence (AI) effects without their knowledge and consent, including smoothened faces, sleeker hair and faded wrinkles on clothing - changes they claim weren't part of the original content they uploaded.

YouTuber Rhett Shull first highlighted the issue, comparing his Shorts on YouTube with the same video uploaded on Instagram. He claimed the Shorts version looked artificially “smoothened,” with an “oil painting effect” added to his face.

A Reddit post from June 27 also alleged similar changes, stating that YouTube was likely “AI upscaling” Shorts. The user shared screenshots across different resolutions to show visible alterations.

Creators expressed frustration over the lack of transparency, with Shull stating:

“The most important thing I have as a YouTube creator is trust with my audience. Replacing or enhancing my work with some AI upscaling system erodes that trust.”

YouTube Responds: “Not Generative AI”

In response, YouTube acknowledged that certain Shorts were being processed differently but clarified that no generative AI was being used. Rene Ritchie, YouTube’s head of editorial and creator liaison, explained that the company is running an experiment using traditional machine learning to unblur, denoise, and improve clarity in videos.