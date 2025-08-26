Google recently unveiled their latest updates by including an AI-powered image editing system developed by DeepMind into their Gemini app, giving users access to create and edit images using one prompt - offering sophisticated editing.

Solving a Major Challenge in AI Image Editing

According to Google’s blog post, the update specifically addresses one of the biggest hurdles in AI-generated images — maintaining likeness and consistency. Edits involving hair, outfits, facial expressions, and other personal features often led to inaccuracies in earlier models. With this upgrade, Gemini will better preserve the identity of people, pets, and familiar subjects, ensuring that edited images remain true to the original.