- By Alex David
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 11:01 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Google recently unveiled their latest updates by including an AI-powered image editing system developed by DeepMind into their Gemini app, giving users access to create and edit images using one prompt - offering sophisticated editing.
Solving a Major Challenge in AI Image Editing
According to Google’s blog post, the update specifically addresses one of the biggest hurdles in AI-generated images — maintaining likeness and consistency. Edits involving hair, outfits, facial expressions, and other personal features often led to inaccuracies in earlier models. With this upgrade, Gemini will better preserve the identity of people, pets, and familiar subjects, ensuring that edited images remain true to the original.
ALSO READ: OpenAI Launches Major Education Initiative In India With Free ChatGPT Plus Accounts
Key Features of the New Model
The upgraded Gemini image editor brings several advanced features:
- Single-Prompt Editing– With this feature, users can apply specific and persuasive requests which will be executed with a single command.
- Multi–Photo Blending– This feature is used to create a specific scene by merging two or more images, enabling users to upload a photo and ultrablend it with a portrait of their pet.
- Multi–Turn Editing– Refine or enhance an image in a series of steps while still building on previous edits.
- Style Transfer – This feature can apply a texture and patterns of an object onto a separate object, and can be used to give clothes a floral-petal finish.
- Background & Costume Changes – Alter settings or outfits while keeping the subject’s likeness intact.
Watermarking for AI Transparency
To ensure responsible use, all images created or edited with Gemini will carry both:
- A visible watermark
- An invisible SynthID digital watermark to identify AI-generated content
A Step Forward for Gemini
With the addition of DeepMind’s model, creators, designers, and anyone else will be AI-assisted in made-for-them tasks, boosting agility and helping Gemini users to be more productive by blending imagination and precision. The expected effortless blending, restyling, and editing will shift AI image editing innovation and set new standards.