- By Alex David
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 06:57 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
For 2025, Asus has officially launched a refreshed loom for its Vivobook lineup. Powered by AMD Ryzen AI supported processors and Intel 13th Gen chipsets. This launch comes with some latest laptops including: Vivobook S14 (2025), Vivobook 14 (2025), Vivobook 15 (2025), and Vivobook 14 (X1407CA). They will be catering both performance loving audiences as well as budget friendly audiences and these laptops will be available through Amazon, Flipkart and the official Asus online and offline store.
Asus Vivobook S14 (2025): Premium OLED Experience
The flagship model from this lineup is Asus Vivobook S14 (2025) and has been priced at ₹75,990 and comes in Cool Silver and Matte Gray colour options in India.
Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 with Radeon GPU and up to 50 TOPS XDNA NPU
Display: 14-inch OLED FHD+ (1920×1200), 16:10 aspect ratio, 95% DCI-P3 colour gamut
Memory & Storage: Up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD
Camera: Full-HD IR webcam with Windows Studio Effects and Windows Hello support
Battery: 70Wh with 65W fast charging
Weight: 1.4kg, making it ultra-portable
This one can be a great choice for professionals, creators, students who value both performance and portability. It will be a great choice as it comes with a combination of an OLED panel, big battery, and AI-powered Ryzen chipsets.
ALSO READ: Forza Horizon 6 Could Be Announced At Tokyo Game Show 2025
Asus Vivobook 14 (2025): Compact and Affordable
This one is more of the budget friendly option featuring Ryzen AI 5 330 variant priced at ₹65,990 and for Ryzen AI 7 350 variant it starts at ₹65,990. And talking about the colour options, it comes in Quiet Blue colourway.
Display: 14-inch IPS FHD+ (1920×1200), 60Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness
Processor Options: Ryzen AI 5 330 (quad-core) or Ryzen AI 7 350 (octa-core)
Memory & Storage: 16GB DDR5 RAM with upgradable SO-DIMM slot, 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
Camera: Full-HD IR camera with privacy shutter and Windows Hello
Battery: 42Wh with 65W fast charging
Weight: 1.46kg
This one lacks the OLED screen, the Vivobook 14 offers AI-powered performance and more affordable price. This is an ideal laptop for students and even professionals looking for the value.
Refreshed Intel Models: Vivobook 15 (2025) and Vivobook 14 (X1407CA)
Other than the AMD laptop models, Asus also launched the Intel-based Vivobook variants for its 2025 version.
Vivobook 15 (2025): It is powered by a 13th Gen Intel core processor that is available in Terra Cotta and Platinum Gold. And it is priced at ₹70,990.
Vivobook 14 (X1407CA): This one is an entry level laptop featuring Intel’s 13th Gen processors and it is one of the most affordable Vivobook lineup of 2025. It is priced at ₹42,990.
ALSO READ: OpenAI Launches Major Education Initiative In India With Free ChatGPT Plus Accounts
Asus Vivobook 2025 Lineup: Key Highlights
These laptops are AI powered having a dedicated processing unit for AI called NPU having enhanced performance.
You will have to either give up the display quality or increase your budget, it depends on your needs, you want OLED or IPS.
These laptops comes with a lifetime subscription of MS Office Home 2024 alongside Windows 11.
This series comes with multiple colour options, stylish designs, and competitive pricing starting at ₹42,990.
Final Thoughts
There is something for everyone in this 2025 lineup of Asus Vivobook series. There is a feature-rich Vivobook S14 (2025) with its OLED display, a big battery and an affordable Vivobook 14 (X1407CA) making it a balance of both worlds. With these wide range of laptops, Asus is targeting a wide range of users including students, professionals, and creators. Asus Vivobook 2025 is worth checking out if you are looking for a new laptop with AI performance, design, and competitive pricing.