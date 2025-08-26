For 2025, Asus has officially launched a refreshed loom for its Vivobook lineup. Powered by AMD Ryzen AI supported processors and Intel 13th Gen chipsets. This launch comes with some latest laptops including: Vivobook S14 (2025), Vivobook 14 (2025), Vivobook 15 (2025), and Vivobook 14 (X1407CA). They will be catering both performance loving audiences as well as budget friendly audiences and these laptops will be available through Amazon, Flipkart and the official Asus online and offline store.

Asus Vivobook S14 (2025): Premium OLED Experience The flagship model from this lineup is Asus Vivobook S14 (2025) and has been priced at ₹75,990 and comes in Cool Silver and Matte Gray colour options in India. Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 with Radeon GPU and up to 50 TOPS XDNA NPU Display: 14-inch OLED FHD+ (1920×1200), 16:10 aspect ratio, 95% DCI-P3 colour gamut Memory & Storage: Up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Camera: Full-HD IR webcam with Windows Studio Effects and Windows Hello support Battery: 70Wh with 65W fast charging Weight: 1.4kg, making it ultra-portable This one can be a great choice for professionals, creators, students who value both performance and portability. It will be a great choice as it comes with a combination of an OLED panel, big battery, and AI-powered Ryzen chipsets. Asus Vivobook 14 (2025): Compact and Affordable This one is more of the budget friendly option featuring Ryzen AI 5 330 variant priced at ₹65,990 and for Ryzen AI 7 350 variant it starts at ₹65,990. And talking about the colour options, it comes in Quiet Blue colourway.