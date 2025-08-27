Apple has now officially announced its next major hardware launch, which is been theatrically billed as “Awe Dropping”, set to take place on September 9th, 2025. The much-awaited event will begin at 10am PT (10:30pm IST in India) and would, similar to last year, be a virtual event that would be streamed live on multiple platforms including YouTube, Apple TV+ and on Apple. com.

The invite reveals very little, of course, but reports and leaks nonetheless give us a pretty good idea of what Apple fans can expect to be announced on October 17from the iPhone 17 series to the Apple Watch Series 11and AirPods Pro 3.

Apple “Awe Dropping” Event: When and Where to Watch Get ready for an awe dropping #AppleEvent on Tuesday, September 9! pic.twitter.com/uAcYp2RLMM — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 26, 2025 Date: September 9, 2025 Time: 10am PT / 10:30pm IST

Where to Watch: YouTube, Apple TV+ app, and Apple.com Like past events, Apple will use this traditional pre-recorded keynote format to mix product announcements with polished visuals and demos. ALSO READ: Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus India Launch: Expected Timeline, Specs, And Price iPhone 17 Series: The Star of the Show All eyes will be on 2025’s iPhone 17 lineup, which will reportedly include: iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Air (new slim model) The iPhone 17 Air is rumored to be the thinnest iPhone yet and will essentially serve as a replacement for the iPhone 16 Plus. Apple is also rumored to launch an overhauled iOS 26 with the new devices. The experience, which was shown off at WWDC 2025, will introduce new-look visuals, more-automated adaptations of Siri's AI and performance improvements.

Apple Watch Series 11: A Stylish Upgrade Oh, and one other big thing that should be announced is the Apple Watch Series 11. Details are scarce of course, but from early leaks we're hearing: Thinner bezels for a more immersive display.

Enhanced health tracking capabilities, maybe piggybacking on current heart rate and blood oxygen tracking.

Better battery life, thanks to a more power-friendly chipset. There is still no confirmation if there will be a successor to the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which is currently the most rugged among the smart watches up to now.

AirPods Pro 3: Smarter and More Powerful We might also see the AirPods Pro 3 at the “Awe Dropping” event. Next-gen TWS earbuds may come with: A new audio chip delivering improved sound quality.

Better Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Enhanced battery performance.

Support for heart rate monitoring—a first for Apple’s audio devices. If accurate, it would be Apple’s biggest effort yet to combine health tracking and audio technology in a single product.

ALSO READ: Flipkart Black vs VIP vs Plus: Price, Benefits, And Which Plan To Choose What Else to Expect? Apple loves a surprise in its launch events, and learn all about the iPhone 17 series, Apple Watch 11 and AirPods Pro 3 though it alone is expected, there could be: Apple services updates, including iCloud, Apple Music and Apple TV+.

Announcements around AI features integrated into iOS 26.

New design refinements across the product ecosystem. Final Thoughts Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event taking place September 9th is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling tech launches of 2025. The iPhone 17 series bringing us a slimmer iPhone 17 Air, the Apple Watch Series 11 supercharging health tracking in the next-gen, and the AirPods Pro 3 revolutionizing audio, again, possibly with fitness options — if that doesn’t represent resetting the line on Apple hardware, not sure what could.