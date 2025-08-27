Vivo T4 Pro: Vivo has just introduced its latest addition to the mid-range segment in India—the Vivo T4 Pro 5G. Launched on August 26, the phone expands Vivo’s lineup in the sub-₹30,000 category with some impressive hardware, including a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, a 3X 50MP telephoto lens, a 6.77-inch quad-curve AMOLED display, and storage options up to 256GB.

Price, Variants and Launch Offers Vivo is offering the T4 Pro in three configurations: 8GB + 128GB – ₹27,999

8GB + 256GB – ₹29,999

12GB + 256GB – ₹31,999 The device will be available starting August 29 via Flipkart, Vivo’s e-store, and partner retailers. Buyers can also take advantage of several launch offers, that include:

ALSO READ: iPhone 17 Series 'Awe Dropping' Launch On The Horizon! But These Apple Devices Likely To Be Discontinued After The Event ₹3,000 instant discount on select HDFC, Axis, and SBI credit cards

₹3,000 exchange bonus on old devices

6-month no-cost EMI option

Free premium access to 10 OTT apps for 2 months with Jio’s ₹1,199 prepaid plan Design and Display The T4 Pro sports a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED panel, giving it a sleek, premium look. Vivo has used Diamond Shield glass, which it claims is 37% more drop-resistant than conventional glass. The device also comes with IP68 and IP69 dual water resistance, making it more durable than many rivals in its segment.

Cameras: The Standout Feature The phone’s highlight is its dual 50MP Sony IMX882 cameras — one standard lens and one 3X periscope telephoto sensor. On the front, you get a 32MP selfie shooter. While it skips Zeiss branding (seen on the Vivo V60), it still brings interesting features like Film Camera Mode for creative shots.

Performance and Battery Under the hood, the silicon powering the device is the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and a 256GB storage option. Vivo positions it as a balanced performer rather than an outright gaming powerhouse.