Posts from tech CEOs and chiefs on X (Twitter) are not a new thing, but the recently shared post by Sundar Pichai, Google CEO, left the internet confused and guessing after he posted emojis of three bananas on X. This random tweet rapidly caught fire on the internet, forcing people to make speculations about it; the common wave of thought was that it could be a post to introduce a new AI tool from Google.

🍌🍌🍌 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) August 26, 2025 ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Launched In India With 54-Hour Battery Life, AI Features, And IP55 Rating When a user asked Grok, X's AI platform, they got the following reply:"Sundar Pichai's [banana emojis] likely tease Google's rumoured 'Nano Banana' AI tool for precise image editing and generation."

@grok what does he mean here? — Nimisha Chanda (@NimishaChanda) August 26, 2025 The rumoured 'Nano Banana' AI feature is expected to be an image editing tool, which could offer extraordinary inventiveness and ingenuity, and AI visuals that are much more precise and on point. On Tuesday, Google DeepMind posted, "Image generation with Gemini just got a bananas upgrade and is the new state-of-the-art image generation and editing model. From photorealistic masterpieces to mind-bending fantasy worlds, you can now natively produce, edit and refine visuals with new levels of reasoning, control and creativity."

What Is Nano Banana? This new name is making waves in the generative image space — Nano Banana, a tool many believe to be Google’s quiet experiment in next-gen visual editing. What sets it apart is the speed and precision: edits usually process in just a second or two, while still holding on to facial details, styles, and object consistency that most tools struggle with.

With Nano Banana, you can start fresh or upload an existing photo, type in the changes you want, and watch the model re-render the image almost instantly. It handles background swaps, object additions, and fine adjustments with little effort, all without the need for masks or complex layer work.