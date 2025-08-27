OnePlus has added to its popular Nord accessory range with the launch of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r in India on Tuesday. The new TWS earbuds offer a well-rounded package that includes extended battery life, immersive sound, AI features, and gaming-centric performance, but comes at an affordable price.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r price in India has been introduced at ₹1,799 and it is offered at a special launch price of ₹1,599 for early buyers for a limited time. The earbuds will be available in two colour options — Aura Blue and Ash Black.

Sales begin on September 8, and customers can purchase the Nord Buds 3r via:

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Specifications and Features

Design and Durability

The earbuds come with an IP55 rating, which guarantees protection from dust and minor water splashes, making them ideal for regular use and workout.

Audio and Performance

With 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers, present sound profile is rich and clear.

Hope users can adjust the sound preferences with the 3-eq modes (Balance, Bass and Treble, Sound Master) and its own 6-band system provided by Sound Master EQ feature and enjoy the all the music in their own preference.

Supports OnePlus 3D Audio for a 360-degree immersive soundstage.

AI and Smart Features

The Nord Buds 3r feature an AI-based call noise cancellation with dual microphones for crystal-clear call quality.

Other intelligent features include:

AI Translation for real-time language assistance (on supported devices).

Tap 2 Take Photos: Double-tap the earbuds to click pictures.

Find My Earbuds: Helps locate misplaced earbuds quickly.

Connectivity and Gaming

Bluetooth 5.4 with Google Fast Pair for instant device connection.

Dual-device connectivity to seamlessly switch between two devices.

Gaming Mode with low latency up to 47ms for smoother in-game audio-visual sync.

Built-in support for voice assistants, activated via tap gestures.

Battery Life

Battery life is a key highlight of the Nord Buds 3r:

Up to 54 hours of total playback with the charging case.

TÜV Rheinland certified for battery health and safety.

Long-lasting performance ensures users can go days without worrying about frequent charging.

Final Thoughts

OnePlus Nord Buds will also arrive with AI enhanced noise canceling, 3D audio experience, simultaneous Bluetooth connection with two devices, real-time translation and a battery backup of 54 hours in TWS volume segment. The company wants to establish itself in the affordable wireless audio space in India with aggressive pricing and wider availability and wants to offer users more than just plain functionality.