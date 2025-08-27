iPhone 17 Series: Apple's highly anticipated launch event is being touted as 'Awe Dropping' and is destined to take place on September 9, 2025. People from all over the world have their eyes on this event, and among the things that would take centre stage this time would be the iPhone 17 series smartphones, which are expected to bring some fresh hardware and software implements as well as a new edition of the iPhone, the iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to take the place of the Plus variant. Other than the expected smartphones, it is also anticipated that Apple will drop a few new accessories as well, like the Apple Watch Ultra 3, Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro (3rd Generation).

So the excitement is high, but the event might also bring an end to the lifetime of a few of Apple's older devices, clearing the space for the new launches.

ALSO READ: What Is Nano Banana And Why Is Google CEO Sundar Pichai's Post Making Everyone Talk?

Bidding Farewell To The Old

If the previous convention is followed, where Apple sometimes discontinues iPhone models that are a generation or more older, we might see the lifetime of a few iPhone devices coming to an end. If it holds true, then iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may no longer be available once the 'Awe Dropping' event comes to a close. However, you might still be able to get your hands on it till socks last. The models mentioned above might be replaced by the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, becoming the most affordable iPhones on the market. The standard models might receive a discount as well after the event of $100 (roughly Rs 8,000-9,000).