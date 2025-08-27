Realme's 828 Fan Festival took place on Wednesday, and there the company unveiled two of its latest concept smartphone devices. The magnum opus of the event was definitely the massive 15,000 mAh battery concept smartphone. It was advertised that the handset could provide 50 hours of video playback time, and on top of that, it can also reverse charge other devices. The other handset had a Chill Fan phone built in it that is supposed to optimise temperatures during some high-octane gaming.

ALSO READ: Apple Almost Confirmed iPhone 17 Air And iPhone 17 Pro In Orange Colour: Here Is What Apple’s Awe Dropping Event Banner Reveals A Phone That Doubles as a Power Station The first concept model is less a phone and more a portable power station. Housing a gigantic 15,000 mAh battery, it can charge other devices like wearables and smartphones via a wired connection. According to Chase Xu, Realme’s Vice President, the phone can last through 25 movies back-to-back on a single charge.

Realme also claims it can deliver up to 18 hours of video recording, 30 hours of gaming, five days of regular use, and a staggering three months of standby in flight mode. Under the hood, leaks suggest the phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with 12GB RAM (expandable virtually by another 12GB) and 256GB of storage. It reportedly runs on Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0. The concept device, listed as model number PKP110, features a 6.7-inch display, dual rear cameras, and comes in a silver finish with 15,000mAh branding across the back.

The Realme “Chill” Phone With Built-In Fans Alongside the battery beast, Realme also introduced the “Chill” phone, which features an internal cooling system complete with mini AC-style fans. A teaser showed vent grilles on the side frame, with Xu claiming the system can lower temperatures by up to 6°C during heavy use.