Spotify is trying to make its platform even more social, as it has brought back the in-app messaging; this might be in lieu of the increasing competition these apps are facing in the market. This new update was announced by the music streaming platform on Tuesday, and the feature will be available to both free and premium subscribers this week. This feature was previously available only across select markets in Latin America and South America and for users above 16 on mobile devices only.
The rollout is expected to expand to markets such as Canada, the United States, Brazil, the EU, the UK, Australia and New Zealand in the coming few weeks.
At first, one-on-one conversations will be prioritised, and messaging will be limited to that. Further, users will only be able to message people they have interacted with before on the streaming app (Spotify) or people sharing common ground, like collaborative playlists or "Jam" sessions, or who are connected through "Blend". Other than that, people on the family duo plan will be able to message one another as well; however, it would require prior approval from the recipient to go further with the chat.
The company had introduced this previously as well at its launch in 2017, but it was discontinued as there was not much engagement with this feature. However, with the ever-growing competition in the market of these streaming apps, like Apple Music, YouTube Music, and TikTok's aggressive push towards music, this step seems like a tactical manoeuvre to keep the people engaged.
How Does The Feature Work?
- You can start a chat directly from the Now Playing screen while listening to a song, podcast, or audiobook.
- Just tap the share icon, choose a friend, and hit send to begin the conversation.
- Once your message request is accepted, you’ll be able to reply with text or emojis, keeping the interaction fun and engaging.
- All your conversations can be found by tapping your profile photo in the top-left corner of the app.