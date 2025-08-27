Spotify is trying to make its platform even more social, as it has brought back the in-app messaging; this might be in lieu of the increasing competition these apps are facing in the market. This new update was announced by the music streaming platform on Tuesday, and the feature will be available to both free and premium subscribers this week. This feature was previously available only across select markets in Latin America and South America and for users above 16 on mobile devices only.

The rollout is expected to expand to markets such as Canada, the United States, Brazil, the EU, the UK, Australia and New Zealand in the coming few weeks.

At first, one-on-one conversations will be prioritised, and messaging will be limited to that. Further, users will only be able to message people they have interacted with before on the streaming app (Spotify) or people sharing common ground, like collaborative playlists or "Jam" sessions, or who are connected through "Blend". Other than that, people on the family duo plan will be able to message one another as well; however, it would require prior approval from the recipient to go further with the chat.