The tech market currently is buzzing with new smartphones, but there are many other things that the landscape is getting ready for. Samsung's Project Moohan is anticipated to be showcased in select global markets later this year. Now before any official details come out, leaks have already started spilling, and the latest leak suggests what the price of the device might be and its possible launch date.

The smart wearable device will be in direct competition with Apple's Vision Pro and has already cleared several certifications. ALSO READ: Apple Almost Confirmed iPhone 17 Air And iPhone 17 Pro In Orange Colour: Here Is What Apple’s Awe Dropping Event Banner Reveals You can expect Samsung to drop its XR headset in South Korea during its Galaxy Unpacked event on September 29, according to a report from Newsworks, citing various media sources. The headset will be gradually rolled out across global markets, starting with South Korea on October 13.

The Project Moohan XR headset from Samsung is expected to cost between KRW 2.5 million (about Rs. 157,000) and KRW 4 million (about Rs. 251,200). For perspective, Apple’s Vision Pro is priced at KRW 4.86 million (around Rs. 305,200) in Korea.

Reports suggest Samsung isn’t betting on massive demand for the device. With high pricing and limited interest in headsets like Apple’s, the company reportedly plans to sell just 100,000 units. Instead, it sees Project Moohan as a “bridgehead” toward a broader push into smartglasses.

Beyond Moohan, Samsung is said to be working on several glasses-based devices. Alongside the Project Haean AR glasses shown at Google I/O 2025, the company is also developing AI-driven “display-less” glasses, much like the Ray-Ban Meta models. These could include a microphone, speakers, and a camera for voice-based and hands-free use.

On the hardware side, Project Moohan is tipped to feature a 1.3-inch micro-OLED panel with an impressive 3,800 pixels per inch. The display could offer specs on par with Sony’s SRH-S1 headset, including 3,552×3,840 resolution, 1,000-nit brightness (at 20 percent power), 96 percent DCI-P3 coverage, and a 90 fps refresh rate.