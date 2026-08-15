Police in Bengaluru have detained a 25-year-old man from West Bengal over alleged suspicious online activities and links with a person associated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). According to police, the man allegedly discussed plans to travel to Afghanistan and carry out retaliatory attacks against the Pakistan Army and India.

The man has been identified as Asafool Mallik, a native of Naopara village in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. He was living near APC Circle in Bengaluru’s Jigani area and had been working as a security guard at Tata Advanced Limited in the Jigani Industrial Area since December 2025.

What Did Police Find? Police said they received information about his suspicious activities while conducting patrols in the Bommasandra Industrial Area. Based on the information, they questioned Mallik. According to police, Mallik allegedly told officials that he was angry over atrocities carried out by the Pakistani military against Muslims in Pakistan, including attacks on mosques and civilians. He also reportedly expressed anger over Islamabad’s position on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

ALSO READ: Al-Qaeda-Linked Ground Behind Red Fort Blast That Killed 11; Terror Group Expanding Footprint In Bangladesh: UN Report Contact With TTP-Linked Person Police said Mallik was allegedly being encouraged to retaliate if Muslims faced difficulties in India. They further claimed he had established contact with a person identified as Imran Haider on Facebook. Haider is reported to be from Afghanistan and is suspected of being associated with the TTP.

According to investigators, Mallik sought Haider’s help to travel to Afghanistan and had also applied for a visa. However, he abandoned the plan later because of financial difficulties and family responsibilities. Police subsequently examined his mobile phone and found chats between him and Haider. They also found records of several voice calls and audio conversations. Further investigation is underway, with police examining the chats, voice recordings and other material recovered from the phone to establish the extent of Mallik’s connection and activities.