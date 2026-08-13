The United Nations Security Council officially attributed the November 2025 blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort, which claimed the lives of 11 people, to Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), according to its 38th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team.

The report, published on Monday, stated that AQIS had continued to evolve from a fragmented organisation into a regional terrorist entity, developing logistics and financial networks while operating through decentralised, small and scattered cells. "Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS, not listed) continued to evolve from a fragmented group into a regional terrorist entity; it established logistics and financial networks, working in decentralised, small, scattered cells instead of large units. The attack in November 2025 on the Red Fort in Delhi was officially attributed to AQIS," the report read.

UN report raises concerns about setting cells in Bangladesh ALSO READ: Red Fort Blast Case: Delhi Court Allows NIA To Dispose Of Victims', Accused's Remains After 245 Days It also expressed concern over attempts by the group to exploit Bangladesh to establish cells there. The assessment marks a significant development in the attribution of the Red Fort attack, which had earlier been linked by a UN Member State to Jaish-i-Mohammed (JiM).

What happened at Red Fort in November 2025? According to the UNSC Monitoring Team's 37th report, one Member State had said JiM claimed responsibility for a series of attacks and was also reported to be linked to the November 2025 Red Fort attack in New Delhi, which it said killed 11 people.

ALSO READ: Red Fort Blast: Accused Adil's Brother Dr Muzaffar Key Conspirator And Bombs Made In Faridabad; What NIA Probe Found The November 2025 blast occurred in Delhi at around 7 pm when an explosion ripped through a moving Hyundai i20 near the iconic Red Fort. The vehicle was allegedly being driven by Umar Un Nabi, who is suspected of having carried out the attack as a suicide bomber and was killed in the blast.

The blast killed 11 people and injured more than two dozen others. Chemical and biological weapons The latest UNSC assessment also highlighted broader concerns over the activities and capabilities of Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (ISIL/Da'esh) affiliates. The report said Al-Qaeda and ISIL had for years shown an interest in developing chemical and biological weapons, although they had so far been unable to overcome the technical challenges associated with producing such weapons.

It further said instructions on developing chemical and biological agents had been circulated widely in online terrorist communities. ALSO READ: From ChatGPT To Online Shopping: How Red Fort Blast Conspirators Used Tech To Conduct Attack "Al-Qaeda and ISIL (Da'esh) have shown a sustained interest over many years in developing chemical and biological weapons but so far have failed to overcome the associated technical challenges. Instructions on how to develop such weapons have been shared widely within online terrorist communities," the report stated.

The report cited material allegedly published by ISIL's English-language Invade magazine in February, including instructions relating to botulinum toxin and cyanide. The Monitoring Team also said ISIL-K had shown particular interest in ricin and had circulated instructions on developing the toxin over the previous 12 months. "For example, in February, ISIL (Da'esh)'s English-language Invade magazine included instructions on how to develop botulinum toxin and cyanide. ISIL-K has shown a particular interest and, over the past 12 months, circulated instructions on developing the toxin ricin," it added.

Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court has listed the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) chargesheet in the November 2025 Red Fort car blast case for taking cognisance on August 27 after the NIA had filed a 7500-page chargesheet against 11 accused persons suspected to be behind the attack.

The prosecution's complaint runs into thousands of pages and cites more than 580 witnesses. (Note: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by The Daily Jagran and has been published through a syndicated feed. Source - ANI) You may also like to watch