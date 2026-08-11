Tamil Nadu News: The string of objectionable remarks against actor Trisha Krishnan continues unabated in Tamil Nadu politics. Opposition parties in the state repeatedly dragged Trisha into politics to attack Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. After the DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, an AIADMK leader has sparked a fresh political controversy by making controversial remarks about Trisha.

Senior AIADMK leader RB Udayakumar made objectionable remarks about Trisha while addressing party workers in Thoothukudi. He said Tamil Nadu is waiting for Vijay's favourite, Trisha, to become Deputy CM. Udayakumar was criticising the state government's failure to address the Cauvery water dispute and the inclusion of film industry figures in government committees.

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Trisha's Fans Register Objection

As soon as Udayakumar's remark spread, Trisha's fans erupted in anger. The Trisha Fans Association put up posters across Madurai strongly condemning Udayakumar's statement and demanding a public apology from him.

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Trisha Has Been Targeted Before

This is not the first time she was targeted in the political circle. Recently, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin allegedly made a double-meaning remark about Trisha during a rally, prompting police to detain him for a short period of time. The women's wing of TVK filed a complaint in Thanjavur, and the police detained and questioned the former minister, Udhayanidhi. However, the DMK stated that Udhayanidhi's statement had been misrepresented.