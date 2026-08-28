In a Cabinet meeting on July 24, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked ministers to be more active on Instagram, create reels, and communicate directly with the youth. Within just a month, the appeal has already begun to show results. By August 24, 28 out of 29 Cabinet ministers, or 97 per cent, have seen an increase in their Instagram activity. Except for Rajiv Ranjan Singh of the Janata Dal (United), all ministers have become more active on social media than ever before.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amit Shah (@amitshahofficial) Modi Cabinet's Strategy For Social Media Since PM Modi's instruction, ministers have made a total of 1,179 posts. Ministers' posts have increased by an average of 48 per cent. Reels are being made in an attempt to reach out to youth, especially Gen Z. Education Minister Pralhad Joshi has focused on explaining policies and important issues in simple language through Reels. ALSO READ: 'One Day, One University Drive': Modi Govt's Big Gen Z Outreach Plan, Union Ministers Tasked To Connect With Students

Amit Shah Leads In Number Of Followers Home Minister Amit Shah leads the list in terms of Instagram followers(36.2 million). His followers has increased rapidly. The figures for other ministers are as follows. ALSO READ: 'I Have Been A Victim Of Gen Z; Urged PM Modi To...': Dharmendra Pradhan Reveals What Happened Before Resignation Prahlad Joshi has 1.26 lakh followers, while his predecessor Dharmendra Pradhan has 2.43 lakh followers. Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil has 2.57 lakh followers, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also seen significant increases. Some ministers' followers have reached around 8.53 lakh and 2.95 lakh.

Emphasis On Reels To Establish A Direct Communication With Youth Following PM Modi's advice, ministers have made reels a key part of their communication strategy. Efforts to explain complex policies through engaging and concise reels have intensified on social media. The move could prove crucial for the government to connect with young voters and strengthen its social media presence. One month's data shows that digital activity at the Cabinet level has reached new heights. (With Jagran.com Inputs)