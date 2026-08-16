Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared a glimpse of his daily morning routine, claiming that some cows and peacocks came to meet him before he left for the Red Fort on Saturday. The PM then shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, featuring him feeding the animals in the garden.

'They Came To Meet Me'

“Feeding my friends every morning is a daily routine. Yesterday morning, they somehow realised I’m leaving early, so they came to meet me as I was leaving for the Red Fort. Special, as always!"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posts on Instagram, "Feeding my friends every morning is a daily routine. Yesterday morning, they somehow realised I’m leaving early so they came to meet me as I was leaving for the Red Fort." pic.twitter.com/TtNvaaZJMQ — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2026

In the video posted on Instagram, the PM is seen feeding the animals while interacting with them at his residence before heading to the Red Fort for hoisting the Indian tricolour flag on the occasion of Independence Day.

PM Modi delivered his 13th consecutive address from the historic monument of Red Fort on Saturday. He greeted people on the occasion of Independence Day and said that, powered by 140 crore Indians, the country is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors.