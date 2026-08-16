- PM Modi shared video feeding cows and peacocks.
- .Occurred before his 13th Independence Day Red Fort address
- Part of PM's increased social media outreach to Gen Z.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared a glimpse of his daily morning routine, claiming that some cows and peacocks came to meet him before he left for the Red Fort on Saturday. The PM then shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, featuring him feeding the animals in the garden.
'They Came To Meet Me'
“Feeding my friends every morning is a daily routine. Yesterday morning, they somehow realised I’m leaving early, so they came to meet me as I was leaving for the Red Fort. Special, as always!"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi posts on Instagram, "Feeding my friends every morning is a daily routine. Yesterday morning, they somehow realised I’m leaving early so they came to meet me as I was leaving for the Red Fort." pic.twitter.com/TtNvaaZJMQ— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2026
In the video posted on Instagram, the PM is seen feeding the animals while interacting with them at his residence before heading to the Red Fort for hoisting the Indian tricolour flag on the occasion of Independence Day.
PM Modi delivered his 13th consecutive address from the historic monument of Red Fort on Saturday. He greeted people on the occasion of Independence Day and said that, powered by 140 crore Indians, the country is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors.
ALSO READ: PM Modi's 75-Minute Independence Day Speech Draws 57 Applauses: A Look At His Addresses Over The Years
Is PM Modi Posting Often On Social Media?
PM Modi’s latest Instagram post comes amid a recent shift in digital outreach, particularly towards Gen Z. PM Modi had turned to Instagram as part of an effort to connect with India’s youth following Gen Z-led protests over education, jobs and other issues. His recent content included selfie-style videos, humour and pop-culture references, marking a more informal approach to communicating with younger audiences.
ALSO READ: Independence Day 2026 Highlights: PM Modi Makes Strong Pitch For Atmanirbharta And Energy Security
The frequent Instagram posts is being seen as the PM’s efforts to encourage other members of the government to use the platform to connect with young audiences. PM Modi had asked his ministers to strengthen their presence on Instagram and showcase government initiatives there.