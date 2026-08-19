The central government has prepared a new plan aimed at strengthening its engagement with Gen Z youth. Under the initiative, Union ministers will visit one university every day to interact directly with students, understand their concerns and discuss issues affecting the country.

In a major outreach to Gen Z, the PM Modi government is planning to send one Union minister to a university every day to engage with young people and better understand their perspectives.

All Union ministers have been assigned a new responsibility. As part of the initiative, Union ministers will visit one university every day to interact directly with students and understand their concerns.

Under the 'One Day, One University' programme, a Union minister will visit an assigned university to interact with students, listen to their views on different subjects and inform them about various government welfare schemes, particularly those for youth and students.

According to news agency PTI, the proposed initiative, titled “One Day, One University,” aims to strengthen the government’s engagement with young people.

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The government’s “One Day, One University” initiative comes at a time when protests were held in Delhi and several other states over the NEET paper-leak controversy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also urged Union ministers to connect with Gen Z after the student protests ended. PM Modi himself shared reels on Instagram to connect with Gen Z, receiving considerable support from young people.

According to PTI, citing sources, Education Minister Pralhad Joshi and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya have been given the responsibility of coordinating the programme with universities and other Union ministers.

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According to the University Grants Commission, there are as many as 1,300 universities in the country, including 57 central universities and 522 state universities, while the others are either deemed-to-be or private universities.

The police crackdown on protesting students here on July 20 had led to a massive backlash, with the Opposition disrupting proceedings during the Monsoon session of Parliament.

The initiative was also discussed at the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

In his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Modi also announced a slew of youth-centric initiatives, including free online coaching, an AI skilling programme, a sports talent hunt and the expansion of the civil defence network, while highlighting opportunities for young people in areas ranging from manufacturing, space and nuclear energy to semiconductors.