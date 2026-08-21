Agra Traffic Update: The Agra traffic police have implemented a diversion plan to manage the large crowd expected to arrive in the city on August 24, the fourth Monday of Shravan. As per the advisory, this arrangement will begin at 4 pm on August 23 and will remain in effect until the fair ends on August 24. The authority has advised the commuters to follow the guidelines and plan their days accordingly to avoid any inconveniences.

The traffic police have made arrangements to divert heavy vehicles coming from Hathras and Sadabad towards Sikandrarao or Mathura. It clarified that heavy vehicles will be directed towards their destinations via NH-19, the Southern Bypass, and other alternative routes. However, vehicular movement between Mathura and Firozabad will continue as usual on NH-19.

As per the advisory, all previously issued no-entry passes and permits will be considered invalid from 4 pm on August 23 until the end of the event on August 24. The traffic police clarified that entry of heavy vehicles will be strictly prohibited on the Kanwar Yatra route in the city.

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to operate from Rambagh to Etmadpur Tiraha, Yamuna Kinara Marg, Agra Fort, Amar Singh Gate, Targhar, Club Square, Madia Katra, and Rohta Canal Square. Apart from this, such vehicles entering the city from NH-19 will be diverted by placing barriers at various entry points.

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Outer Diversion

-Vehicles coming from Mathura will be able to travel towards Firozabad via NH-19.

-Heavy vehicles from Firozabad to Jaipur will travel via Runkata and Repura Jat via the Southern Bypass.

-Vehicles coming from Aligarh will travel via Khandauli, Mudhi Chauraha, Etmadpur, and NH-19.

Internal Diversion

-Four-wheel-drive vehicles will not be allowed to travel from the Vayu Vihar intersection towards Prithvinath Gate. They will be diverted via the Amarpura-Bodla route.

-All types of vehicles will be restricted from Prithvinath Gate to Bhogipura.

-Vehicles coming from the connecting roads between Bhogipura intersection and Prithvinath Gate will also be prohibited.

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