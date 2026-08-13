The government has issued a stern warning to Air India to improve operations and oversight and take responsibility for ensuring safety. The Civil Aviation Ministry has also ordered aviation regulator DGCA to expedite changes to drug-testing rules and expand the scope of aviation employees subject to mandatory testing.

The government has directed the aviation regulator to impose stricter penalties on those who test positive for banned drugs. Employees who test positive due to prescription medication should be given additional opportunities to explain their findings. ALSO READ: Was Captain On His Seat When Jet Plunged 300-Feet? Shocking Details Emerge In Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Turbulence Phuket-Delhi Air India Pilot Smoked Pot In fresh details on the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight, the pilot-in-command smoked pot, was reportedly found seated on the cockpit floor during turbulence, could barely walk after the incident and was on sleeping medication. An NDTV report, citing sources, stated that the pilot, upon landing, could not stand straight. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) officer told him that CCTV was monitoring him.

The report further added that the pilot-in-charge was helped to sit down. He was even physically helped by the AAIB investigators to submit his urine sample. A day earlier, the Ministry of Civil Aviation confirmed that the pilot failed the drug test. The samples reportedly confirmed that the pilot smoked marijuana. According to reports, he was also on sleep medication.

Air India Ahmedabad Incident In 2025 The final report on the Air India Ahmedabad accident in June, which claimed the lives of 260 people, is still pending. The government has taken the incident involving flight AI 2379 very seriously, and those responsible are sure to face consequences.

Aviation Secretary Samir Sinha has bluntly told the top management of Air India that the airline will have to take responsibility and no one found guilty in the investigation will be spared. ALSO READ: AAIB's Air India Phuket-Delhi Turbulence Probe To Include Airbus, International Aviation Experts High-Level Investigation Underway An Airbus team and officials from the French aviation regulator are in India to investigate these alleged technical problems. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is also investigating whether the warnings received on the plane were genuine or false, and the underlying cause. Meanwhile, pilots are demanding that Airbus provide a detailed explanation for the technical malfunction.

A senior government official said, "Given the pilot-in-command's alleged condition and the warnings sounding continuously on board, we commend the co-pilot for safely landing the plane. Following this incident, several major changes will be made to further strengthen aviation safety."