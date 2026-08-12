Jagran Correspondent, Delhi: Amid the ongoing investigation into the August 4 Air India Phuket-Delhi flight incident, a shocking report has emerged indicating that the pilot-in-command was absent from his cockpit seat when the incident occurred. The development follows a report that the pilot of Air India flight AI2379 has tested positive for marijuana in a second, confirmatory drug test.

Air India Pilot Fails Drug Test According to Air India sources, both pilots underwent mandatory psychoactive substance (dope) testing following the incident, in accordance with established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The initial screening report showed the captain's sample as positive, following which the sample was sent to another laboratory for final and detailed confirmation.

ALSO READ: Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Pilot Fails Drug Test; Second Report Confirms Marijuana Use Sources have confirmed that the second lab report also confirmed the pilot's consumption of marijuana. Notably, following the incident, several passengers had alleged that the pilot was intoxicated and raised questions about his condition. However, Air India has not yet issued any official statement or response regarding the pilot's confirmatory lab report and the revelation of cannabis consumption.

Was Polot Not In Seat During Incident? Meanwhile, a latest report suggests that the captain was standing behind the first officer's seat discussing the air conditioning system when sudden aural and ECAM alerts warned of an aircraft stall. The autopilot immediately disengaged, causing the nose to pitch up. The first officer then responded with a standard stall-recovery maneuver by pushing the nose down.

According to sources, the investigation team is working to determine the exact timing of the incident and whether the captain was in his seat, outside the cockpit, or if the aircraft was entirely under the control of the First Officer (co-pilot) at the time of the incident. The investigators are using the black box 'Cockpit Voice Recorder' (CVR) and 'Flight Data Recorder' (FDR).

Earlier on Tuesday, Air India's outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson met senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and the DGCA. After the meeting, Wilson stated that an update regarding the status of the investigation was provided. ALSO READ: Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Pilot Fails Drug Test; Second Report Confirms Marijuana Use