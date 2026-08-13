On August 4, an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi encountered severe turbulence during cruise, dropping approximately 300 feet in altitude and injuring 24 people on board. Following the incident, the flight's pilot-in-command tested positive for marijuana in a confirmatory drug test. This finding has raised sharp questions about aviation drug-testing rules and the actions taken when a pilot tests positive.

ALSO READ: Air India, Air India Express Order Mandatory Dope Test For All Pilots After Phuket-Delhi Flight Fiasco Are Pilots Drug Tested Before Every Flight? No. Drug testing and pre-flight alcohol testing are separate procedures. While breathalyser checks for alcohol are standard before departure, mandatory drug testing is conducted on a random basis. Airlines and air navigation service providers are required to test at least 10 per cent of their flight crew and air traffic controllers each year, rather than before every flight.

What Drugs Are Tested For? The test checks for psychoactive substances, including amphetamines, cannabis (marijuana), cocaine, opiates, barbiturates, and benzodiazepines. Does A 'Non-Negative' Result Prove Drug Use? No. If initial screening indicates the presence of drugs, the result is considered "non-negative". The sample must undergo a confirmatory test, before a positive result is declared. What Happens If A Pilot Tests Positive On Confirmatory Test? The pilot is immediately taken off duty and referred to a physician, counsellor, or rehabilitation centre. He/she can return to duty only after a second drug test and securing a medical fitness certificate. Airlines must report any positive case to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) within 24 hours.

What Are Penalties For Repeated Offences? - Second positive test: If a pilot tests positive again after returning from rehabilitation, their license is suspended for three years. ALSO READ: Phuket-Delhi AI Flight Incident Exposes DGCA Regulation Loopholes; 90% Of Pilots Escape Dope Tests On Return From Abroad Third positive test: A third positive test can result in permanent license revocation. What Happens If A Pilot Refuses To Take A Test? A pilot who refuses testing is immediately removed from duty. Failing to clear the test within 48 hours can lead to a one-year license suspension. A second refusal can result in a three-year suspension, while further refusals can result in permanent license cancellation.