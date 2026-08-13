After the Phuket-Delhi flight fiasco, Air India and Air India Express on Thursday ordered a mandatory dope test for all their pilots. According to the two airlines' formal letters to their employees, the test is mandatory and started today. "As you know, Air India already fully complies with all regulatory requirements prescribed by India's DGCA, which are similar to those practised in other major aviation jurisdictions including Europe and the United States. We, nevertheless, now feel that it is important to go further. Accordingly, we have decided to undertake a full screening of all Group pilots for any substances or medications that are not permitted under prevailing regulations," the letter to the employees stated.

The company further said, "This step, which goes beyond regulatory standards, reflects our high standards of safety and professionalism. The primary objective is to reassure our passengers, stakeholders and society that Air India does not compromise on safety. ALSO READ: 'Must Take Responsibility': Govt's Strict Message To Air India After Pilot Found High On Marijuana Following Turbulence Probe Psychoactive substance testing has been ordered after the pilot-in-command (PIC) of the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight, which witnessed an altitude drop on August 4, tested positive. At least 17 people out of 137 passengers and eight crew members were injured in the incident.

The flight AI-2379 fell 300 feet, causing massive chaos and panic inside the cabin. The visuals from inside the flight showed injured passengers and broken overhead bins, and cabin crew making frantic appeals to passengers not to stand up from their seats.

Pilot seated on cockpit floor Earlier reports suggested that the pilot was seated on the cockpit floor during the incident and emerged into the cabin wearing one sock and a shoe with one leg missing. During that time, he had asked the passengers not to record him.

ALSO READ: Phuket-Delhi AI Flight Incident Exposes DGCA Regulation Loopholes; 90% Of Pilots Escape Dope Tests On Return From Abroad A complaint has also been filed against him by a crew member for the alleged use of drugs. Soon after the flight landed in Delhi, the pilots were tested for psychoactive substances, as part of the standard procedures. The PIC tested positive, after which his samples were sent for confirmatory testing. The second test also confirmed the drug use. He is reported to have smoked pot (marijuana).