Jagran Correspondent, New Delhi | The events that occurred on an Air India flight from Phuket to New Delhi have exposed a major safety loophole in civil aviation security. The pilot in command of the flight tested positive for dope, causing outrage in the Indian aviation sector. This entire incident has exposed the loopholes in existing Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regulations that allow suspicious or violating crew members to escape.

No Dope Testing System When Returning From Abroad According to regulations, pilots flying abroad undergo pre-flight breath analyser (BA) testing in India, but when they return from abroad (such as Phuket or other international airports), they do not undergo the BA test as Indian airlines do not have a local dope/drug testing setup.

ALSO READ: Was Captain On His Seat When Jet Plunged 300-Feet? Shocking Details Emerge In Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Turbulence In such a situation, if a pilot consumes drugs or narcotics during an overseas layover, there is no random or routine testing before takeoff at the foreign airport. It is almost impossible to detect intoxication until the plane lands in India.

100% BAT Test, But Only 10% Dope Test Experts said there are some loopholes in dope testing that crew members exploit. There is a zero-tolerance rule for alcohol (BAT test), but the scope of random testing for drugs is limited.

Under The DGCA's Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Airlines are required to conduct random dope testing on only 10% of pilots and ATC officers each year, while BAT testing is mandatory for 100% of pilots. ALSO READ: Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Pilot Fails Drug Test; Second Report Confirms Marijuana Use The loophole in this rule is that 90% of pilots fly without any dope testing throughout the year. Due to this large gap, the chances of detecting crew members using drugs or psychoactive substances are extremely low. Detection Window Of Urine Samples Also Pose A Challenge Urine samples are primarily used in drug testing. Different drugs remain in the body for different periods of time. If the test is not conducted immediately after a flight or is delayed, the sample may sometimes come back negative. Furthermore, synthetic drugs with immediate effects or consumed in small quantities make it easier to evade urine screening.

Loopholes In Random Testing Dope testing is conducted on a random schedule. In many cases, the roster and testing schedule are already available to the airline's medical department. If, somehow, information about a random drug test is leaked at any stage, or the pilot becomes aware of it, he or she can avoid the test by feigning illness or changing the flight roster.

Pre-Flight Dope Testing Required At Foreign Airports Airlines will be required to enter into agreements with third-party approved medical labs at foreign airports to enable pre-flight dope testing abroad. This will allow pilots returning from foreign flights to be tested before takeoff.

What Could Be The Solution? The Phuket incident has proven that relying solely on alcohol testing (BA testing) cannot guarantee 100% flight safety. Dynamics experts believe that the DGCA should increase the quota for random dope testing from 10% to at least 50% and strengthen random spot-checking for pilots returning from sensitive foreign flights.