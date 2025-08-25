Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday slammed the BJP over the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill and said that the governments across the world which brought such laws did not survive. Replying to Union Minister Amit Shah's remarks on the Bill that proposes to remove the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and Ministers from office if jailed for more than 30 days for a serious offence, Akhilesh Yadav said, "World over, historically, there have been dictatorial governments which brought such laws so that they do not go out of the power. Italy, Germany and Russia also witnessed it. However, those governments did not survive."

He questioned the BJP, alleging that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had withdrawn the cases against him. "Jo doosron ke liye gaddha khodte hain, vo khud usmein girte hain (Those who dig a pit for someone else, themselves fall into it). People who formed the ED were also jailed. Where was their honesty when UP CM withdrew the case against him and the Deputy CM?"

ALSO READ: Muzaffarpur Crime : Two Arrested In SKMCH Patient-Luring Racket; Police Probe Deeper Nexus Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the 'Black Bill' protests against the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill by Opposition parties and stated that both he and the BJP "completely reject" the idea that the country "cannot be governed without the person" who has been jailed. He asked whether a Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or any leader could run the country from jail.

Parliament witnessed protests with Opposition terming the legislation as "unconstitutional" alleging that it was a way for the ruling BJP to misuse central agencies, frame non-BJP Chief Ministers, put them in jail and destabilise State governments. In an interview with ANI, Amit Shah said, "I want to ask the entire nation and the Opposition... Can a Chief Minister, Prime Minister, or any leader run the country from jail? Does that suit the dignity of our democracy?"

ALSO READ: Himachal Weather: 303 Dead Since June 20 Amid Monsoon Rains; Damages Exceed Rs 2.34 Cr "Even today, they are trying that if they ever have to go to jail, they will easily form the government from jail. The jail will be made CM House, PM House and the DGP, Chief Secretary, Cabinet Secretary, or Home Secretary will take orders from the jail. My party and I completely reject the idea that this country cannot be governed without the person who is sitting there. This will not affect anyone's majority in the Parliament or the Assembly. One member will go, other members of the party will run the government, and when they get bail, they can come and take the oath again. What is the objection in this?" he said.